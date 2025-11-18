Thanksgiving grocery distribution provides food for over 300 families in High Springs

Over 300 cars could be spotted in the Deeper Purpose Community Complex at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in anticipation of the Thanksgiving grocery drive-thru kickoff.

Under the hot High Springs sun, over 50 volunteers from the local community assembled Thanksgiving grocery bags for at least 300 families.

This event is held annually by Deeper Purpose Community Charities, a nondenominational church, ensuring those in High Springs, Newberry and Alachua have access to food during the holiday season.

Pastor Adam Joy, Deeper Purpose’s founder and a High Springs police officer, strategically created this drive-thru event as many High Springs community members cannot make it to Gainesville, where the majority of food donations and giveaways take place.

Due to the recent government shutdown and pause in SNAP benefits, Joy said he anticipated a greater turnout than last year's 250 families. By the time the event started at 3 p.m., Joy was already met with approximately 400 families.

Pastor Adam Joy, Deeper Purpose's founder and a High Springs police officer, hands out his personalized note to the car approaching stop one on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Rows of cars stand ready for their turn to pick up groceries in High Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Grocery bags are placed in the trunks of cars at both stops of the drive-thru on Nov. 18, 2025.

“We unfortunately won’t have enough food for all of the cars, but everything will go,” said Joy. “People even request food dropped on the ground. Families are thankful for anything.”

The two-hour event allows people to remain comfortable in their cars and receive the groceries as quickly as possible. Goods are distributed in just two stops: the first stop is dry goods, cereal boxes and vegetables, and the second one is meats and drinks. Turkeys were first priority but chicken later followed as supplies ran low.

This event was made possible with the help of residents and businesses in the High Springs area. Winn Dixie granted Deeper Purpose Charities a $500 gift card on Nov. 12, according to store manager Hailey Watson.

That was added to a combined donation of $1,250 in checks from Decades on Main, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and City of Alachua commissioner Dayna Williams, with which Deeper Purpose was able to purchase fresh produce, dairy products, meats and holiday desserts from Winn Dixie.

Donations from local residents were also collected by Deeper Purpose outreach coordinator Staci Clemons.

Volunteer carries a box of bread delivered by Bread of the Mighty Food Bank to distribute in single bags on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Cake is piled high to ensure recipients have a Thanksgiving dessert. Rows of brown Winn Dixie bags hold dry goods and dessert items for drive-thru pickup in High Springs on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Funds from the Deeper Purpose Community Church and Food Pantry went toward groceries delivered by Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville. The organizations have worked together to fight food insecurity in the community since August 2024.

“This means a lot, especially with our low income,” said Newberry resident and event recipient Geraldine Alden. “This is very much important to our Thanksgiving traditions.”

Attendees began arriving as early as 11:30 a.m. to ensure they received their Thanksgiving groceries.

"We have a lot of food insecurity in the area, especially in today’s times; it’s very important that our families, all the way from children to grandparents, have food,” said Wendy Bonilla, Elder Options’ healthy aging program coordinator.

Bonilla and her team volunteered at the event, along with employees of Winn Dixie, Citi Bank, members of the Kiwanis Club and Deeper Purpose Community Church. Local residents who saw the post on Facebook, like Ashley Day and her daughter, helped as well.

“Last year I drove by and didn’t see too many volunteers,” said Day. “This year it is full of help.”

In addition to groceries, Joy handed out cards that read, “Wishing you and your family a Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving! Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; for His never-ending love endures forever. - Psalm 107:1.”

Some lucky families even received a free hot meal card from Sam’s Pizza and Subs.

Volunteers work together in High Springs to fill each bag with a variety of donated dry goods on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Dozens of Thanksgiving turkeys are spread out on a table for the last stop of the grocery drive-thru. Volunteers, including Elder Option's Wendy Bonilla (in the blue shirt), organize produce into personalized bags for event attendees on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

Born and raised in High Springs, Joy said he started Deeper Purpose recognizing a “greater and deeper need for services in the rural community.”

“The example he is going by is the example of Christ,” said Deeper Purpose volunteer Brittany McGehee, quoting Matthew 25:40: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

In August, Joy’s mission was halted as the Deeper Purpose Food Pantry temporarily shut down due to lack of funding. But thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Florida, the pantry is back open through the holidays and new year, with the potential for continued funding after an evaluation in December.

“There is such a need for it out in High Springs and the surrounding area,” said Clemons. “When the doors closed, it affected a lot of families as this is where they came for their food. The grant has allowed us to continue receiving donations, whether that is money or food, to keep the pantry flowing.”

Joy said he plans to continue his mission to end food insecurity and represent his rural community by running for the Alachua County Dist. 2 Commissioner seat. He said he has been preparing for four years, in anticipation of current commissioner Marihelen Wheeler’s retirement.

“I am all about the rural area,” said Joy. Our citizens feel they are being taxed without representation as every city commissioner has lived in Gainesville. We need a voice on this end of the county that actually lives and is over here.”