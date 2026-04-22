Four ways to celebrate Earth Day in Gainesville

Wednesday marks the 56th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual movement dedicated to environmental protection and sustainability. Gainesville organizations and businesses are hosting events throughout the upcoming week to celebrate.

Although appreciating the planet can be done by simply stepping outside, there are plenty of ways for residents to make a conscious effort to go green.

Here are four different ways for people of all ages to get involved in the environment surrounding Earth Day.

For Residents: The City of Gainesville’s Earth Day Event

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the City of Gainesville is hosting an official Earth Day celebration.

The event will include a tree giveaway, art contest and awards to honor members of the community who work to improve the city environmentally.

It is free to attend the celebration, and it will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1028 NE 14th St.

For Families: Seed Planting at the Tower Road Branch Library

For a family-friendly event, the Tower Road Branch library is holding a hands-on gardening celebration on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at 3020 SW 75th St.

Families are invited to participate in a seed-planting activity to spread awareness about the importance of the environment and the pollinators that support it.

James Fleetwood, a 44-year-old Archer resident, is considering taking his children to the event after seeing a social media post advertising it. His two kids, ages 2 and 8, love attending the library with their grandmother, he said.

“They are into all things learning, especially hands-on type of stuff,” Fleetwood said. “Getting them to understand how things grow and the lifecycle of the planet; it’s great.”

Elementary-aged children are encouraged to participate in this free event.

Participants can continue their new gardening skills after the activity, as the Alachua County Library District is home to a seed library. People can use this resource to extend their green thumbs past Earth Day and try out growing their own food.

For the Outdoorsy: City Nature Challenge 2026

Those who want to fully immerse themselves in nature have the opportunity to represent Alachua County and participate in the City Nature Challenge 2026.

To participate, you must download the iNaturalist platform and upload photos of nature as you journey outdoors from April 24 to 27.

This is a global event that is organized in California, but it stretches into cities all over the world, including Gainesville.

Participants may use the opportunity to explore some of the nature parks that reside in the city. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park and Sweetwater Wetlands Park are two areas where residents could venture to snap their photos.

For Social Butterflies: Swamp Head Brewery Tree Fest

Swamp Head Brewery is offering its 12th annual Tree Fest promotion on Saturday at 3650 SW 42nd Ave., where four trees will be planted for every beer purchased during the day.

This event is perfect for bar-lovers and those who want to celebrate Earth Day without getting their boots too muddy.

Madelyn Miller, a 28-year-old Gainesville resident, makes frequent appearances at the brewery. Although she normally works on Saturdays, she is excited to attend the event after her shift.

“Hopefully it is still going by the time I get off,” Miller said. “Yay, Earth!”

The celebration raises money to support the Alachua Conservation Trust and plant trees from the proceeds.

Activities for all ages will be held from noon to 5 p.m., followed by drinking festivities that last until 11 p.m. for those 21 and older.

Whether you choose to celebrate with beer pints or nature pictures, there is a place for every type of environmentalist in this upcoming week of festivities.

