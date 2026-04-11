Santa Fe Springs Celebration highlights spring preservation, education

By day, Rick Lanese is an accountant. But when he isn’t managing finances, he’s trying to protect Florida’s springs.

He’s the owner of Our Santa Fe River, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the river and its surrounding springs. And he wants you to know something:

“Our springs are in danger.”

His organization was one of many trying to increase awareness of the threats to Florida’s springs at the third -annual Santa Fe Springs Celebration Saturday. Attendees learned about springs and how to protect them, engaged with local vendors and enjoyed the outdoors.

Some of the primary threats to Florida’s springs include nitrate pollution and reduced groundwater levels.

Higher nitrate levels are a consistent threat to springs because they can increase algae growth. Too much algae can disrupt springs and their ecosystems.

Fertilizer is a primary source of nitrates in Florida waterways.

“The nitrate levels are producing green springs and green rivers,” Lanese said.

Right now, drought is also affecting our springs. According to meteorological data, multiple north central Florida counties are in rainfall deficits of 15 inches or more. Groundwater is a spring’s water supply, and a lack of rainfall can affect groundwater levels .

Alachua County also remains in a Phase II Severe Water Shortage. Alachua County Water Resources Program Manager Stacie Greco encourages people to find ways to conserve water daily.

“Shower in five minutes or less, upgrade to low flow showerheads and never leave water running when you’re shaving,” she said. “Talk to your friends and neighbors about it.”

A poster at Poe Springs in High Springs, Fla., shows the difference of color in the spring’s water over 42 years. Blevins said it shows the impact of nitrates on the spring. (Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News)

She also said it’s important for people to avoid using an irrigation system for their lawns. Lanese agrees.

“If I was king for a day, I’d ban lawns in Florida,” he said. “I don’t see why we spend precious water irrigating lawns… that we then need to treat with fertilizer to keep them green.”

Hydrology experts from the Alachua County Department of Environmental Protection and Suwannee River Water Management District led guided walks around Poe Springs. Participants had the opportunity to engage with the experts by asking questions.

“We want people to realize this is such a special, beautiful part of north central Florida,” said Florida Springs Council Program Coordinator Savannah Blevins, who helped organize the event. “We want them to know it’s very much worth protecting and enjoying.”

Like Our Santa Fe River, the Florida Springs Council is a non-profit aiming to protect Florida’s springs and spring-fed rivers. Blevins said these events are designed to help educate people in a unique way.

“Curiosity is what builds great springs defenders,” she said.

Vendors in tents line the walkway to Poe Springs at the Santa Fe Springs Celebration in High Springs, Fla., Saturday, April 11. Organizations with a spring-preservation focus also had tents. (Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News)

Bob Hastings came to the Santa Fe Springs Celebration to connect with like-minded conservationists. He was an ichthyologist for 50 years before retiring and said he’s passionate about protecting the natural environment.

“There is a spirit in the forest,” he said. “When I’m here, I appreciate that spirit and get it transferred to me.”

Hastings also said he has concerns about individuals damaging the environment for fiscal profit.

“They don’t care what it takes,” he said.

Florida is one of the fastest-growing states in terms of population in the country, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Between 2024 and 2025, Ocala’s population increased by 3.4%, the highest among metropolitan areas.

“I just got to be honest with you, we’re in a pro-development state,” Lanese said. “I’m not against development, but I think development could be changed to work more proactively with our natural environment.”

“Springs defenders” also advocate for legislative change. Greco talked about an ongoing legislative challenge in spring preservation.

“I think we need more measurable, enforceable water conservation,” she said. “Changes in the way we develop… could really reduce water use.”

While going to the state Capitol can be challenging, this event highlighted simple actions people can take to protect springs. Hastings said he especially enjoyed visiting vendors’ tents and learning how they’re contributing to spring protection.

“I will go home invigorated,” he said.

Outside of springs-focused activities, the event also featured food trucks, art, live music, yoga and other outdoor activities. Blevins said these activities ultimately help people become part of the “springs community.”

The Santa Fe Springs Celebration also featured outdoor games and fun for people of all ages. (Aiden Wacksman/WUFT News)

“[People] are experiencing the springs and supporting local artists who also support the springs,” she said.

For Lanese, he continues to fight for change both locally and statewide. He said he wants people to have the same passion for springs he does.

“We need people to love and care about them,” he said.