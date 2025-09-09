Ocala boarding facility tasked with rehoming 21 abandoned dogs

When 21 dogs were left at DogWalker Ranch in July, owner Ayla Pritchard knew her small facility was in for a challenge.

She told WUFT News that the dogs were transported in stacked crates and in poor health. The dogs needed urgent care and attention, she said.

The situation stretched the facility’s resources thin, with medical bills piling up and GoFundMe donations quickly running dry. But when she asked the community for help, the community delivered—filling her lobby with food and supplies, she said.

Pritchard remains committed to her mission of providing a safe, loving space for every dog. Two of the 21 dogs have been adopted, three are in foster care and 16 remain at the ranch awaiting forever homes.