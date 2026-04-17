GCM Spring Food Festival draws locals, visitors for cuisine and entertainment

The smell of sizzling barbecue, fresh-baked sweets and international flavors filled the air Thursday evening as one of Gainesville’s largest food events returned for its 10th year.

The GCM Spring Food Festival, hosted by Gift Certificates and More, transformed Celebration Pointe into a bustling hub of food, music and family-friendly entertainment. The event drew thousands of people eager to sample dishes from more than 100 participating restaurants.

From local favorites to nationally recognized chains such as Texas Roadhouse, Chicken Salad Chick, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Dank Cakes and Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza, the festival offered a wide range of options for attendees to explore. Guests could purchase food and drink tickets for $3 each, while admission to the event remains free.

Organizers say the goal of the festival is to create an affordable, community-centered experience that highlights Gainesville’s diverse food scene while supporting local businesses.

Gift Certificates and More founder Edward Lavagnina said the idea for the business began out of necessity.

“I didn’t have money to market my own business, so I wanted to create a platform that could help promote other businesses to thousands of people without high costs,” Lavagnina said.

Since its founding in 2011, GCM has grown into a marketing platform that connects restaurants with the community through events and its mobile app. Lavagnina said the annual food festival has become one of the organization’s most impactful initiatives, drawing between 4,500 and 5,000 food lovers each year.

Edward Lavagnina promotes one of his first restaurant clients, Piesanos, which recently upgraded its interior. (Jordyn Banks/WUFT News)

“I like doing it because it brings the community together,” he said. “It helps promote both big and small businesses and gives restaurants exposure they might not otherwise have.”

The festival featured live entertainment, including a performance by The Ben Carter Band, as well as a DJ on-site. A Kids Zone with bounce houses provided free entertainment for children, while those 21 and older could enjoy a beer and wine garden offering a selection of beverages.

Dylan Purter, 18, just started college at the University of Florida and was looking for things to do around town outside of college life.

“I am always looking for the next food spot outside of the major business and finding local foods and food trucks that I can promote to my friends to help other businesses grow," Purter said.

For local vendors, the event provided an opportunity to introduce their products to new customers. Alexander Black, owner of Dank Cakes and Brazilian Bites, said his business has benefited from participating in community events like the festival.

Alexander Black, CEO owner of Dank Cakes, hands out samples of his Brazilian truffles. (Jordyn Banks/WUFT News)

Black, 35, said he started his business after late-night cravings inspired him to create unique desserts. After reopening eight months ago, he said events like the GCM festival help bring in new customers, with about 100 people typically stopping by his booth.

“I think it’s really important for people to see what Gainesville has beyond franchises and big corporations,” Black said. “There are a lot of small businesses here that people might not know about.”

The event also drew visitors from outside the area. Brock Donald, 24, said he looked forward to this when traveling for the United States Cheer competitions to Gainesville, and on his downtime, he makes stops at the festival.

“I come back for this event and to try different places,” Donald said. “It’s a clean area, and I’m always impressed that the town puts something like this together.”

Community partners, including Visit Gainesville, Alachua County, FL, continue to support the event as it grows each year. Organizers say the festival not only highlights local restaurants but also strengthens connections between businesses and residents.

As Gainesville’s food scene continues to expand, Lavagnina said the festival remains focused on its original mission: creating opportunities for businesses while giving residents a fun and accessible way to experience new flavors.

“We do it to help restaurants grow and to connect with the community,” he said.

Whether attendees were looking to try something new or revisit their favorite spots, the GCM Spring Food Festival offers a chance to experience the city’s culinary diversity in one place.