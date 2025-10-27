Gallery: Smathers Centennial 5K
A participant runs out of the Norman Hall tunnel during the Smathers Centennial 5K on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., in celebration of Smathers Library’s centennial. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Hailey Paek runs by Library West during the Smathers Centennial 5K on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
A participant runs outside of Library West at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., during the Smathers Centennial 5K on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in celebration of Smathers Library’s centennial. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Participants run through the Norman Tunnel during the Smathers Centennial 5K on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., celebrating Smathers Library’s centennial. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Runners take off from the starting line at the Smathers Centennial 5K on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, outside the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Lauren Kotler grabs a pack of fruit snacks after finishing the Smathers Centennial 5K Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Yu Ning Yeh runs across the finish line at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., during the Smathers Centennial 5K Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Libby Clifton/ WUFT News)
Runners participate in the Smathers Centennial 5K Sunday morning, Oct. 26 2025. The route was originally designed by in 2024 for National Libraries Week and passes by all six campus library branches.