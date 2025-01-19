Photo gallery: Heartwood Soundstage hosts Playground Music and Arts Festival
1 of 29 — 01 011825 Playground AL 47.JPG
Lead singer of Flipturn, Dillon Basse, headlines the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 29 — 02 011825 Playground AL 05.JPG
Marianna Mata dances during Prizilla's set at Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 29 — 03 011825 Playground AL 07.JPG
The bass player for Prizilla laughs on stage during the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 29 — 04 011825 Playground Fest DP 1.JPG
The lead vocalist for PRIZILLA, a Gainesville-based pop and soul band, plays saxophone at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
5 of 29 — 05 011825 Playground Fest DP 2.JPG
Audience members watch a performance by Buboy at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
6 of 29 — 06 011825 Playground AL 10.JPG
Prizilla performs at Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 29 — 07 011825 Playground Fest DP 3.JPG
An audience member records a performance by Buboy at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
8 of 29 — 08 011825 Playground AL 32.JPG
Nordista Freeze performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 29 — 09 011825 Playground AL 09.JPG
The keys player for Prizilla uses a Talk box during their set at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 29 — 10 011825 Playground AL 28.JPG
Guitarist for Laney Tripp performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 29 — 11 011825 Playground Fest DP 10.JPG
Victoria Brito, 21, of Narraganset, R.I, McKenzie Blast, 21, of Kittery, Maine, and Mariana Mata-Diaz, 21, of Long Island, N.Y., watch Buboy's set at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
12 of 29 — 12 011824 Playground AL 04.JPG
Prizilla performs at Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 29 — 13 011825 Playground AL 18.JPG
Gracie Huffman of Lighthearted performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
14 of 29 — 14 011825 Playground AL 26.JPG
Bri Lee covers her head with her jacket while it rains during the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
15 of 29 — 15 011825 Playground Fest DP 12.JPG
Madeleine Krebs, 28, and Andrea Rengifo, 27, of Tampa, Fla. embrace each other in a kiss during Hallpass' set at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
16 of 29 — 16 011825 Playground AL 24.JPG
Eliza Lemmon of Lighthearted winks at her sister, Gracie Huffman, at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
17 of 29 — 17 011825 Playground AL 27.JPG
People dance in the rain during the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
18 of 29 — 18 011825 Playground AL 30.JPG
Drummer for Laney Tripp performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
19 of 29 — 20 011825 Playground Fest DP 9.JPG
Nigel Humbert, 18, strums bass for Buboy at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
20 of 29 — 21 011825 Playground AL 33.JPG
Nordista Freeze performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
21 of 29 — 22 011825 Playground Fest DP 4.JPG
Adriel Bolocon, 19, of Gainesville, Fla., performs as Buboy at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
22 of 29 — 23 011825 Playground AL 01.JPG
People gather at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., for the third annual Playground Music and Arts Festival Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
23 of 29 — 24 011825 Playground AL 34.JPG
Bendigo Fletcher performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
24 of 29 — 25 011825 Playground AL 38.JPG
Mustard Service performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
25 of 29 — 26 011825 Playground Fest DP 20.JPG
Madeline Jarman, bassist of Flipturn, performs at Playground Music and Arts Festival in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
26 of 29 — 27 011825 Playground AL 03.JPG
People crowd surf at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., during the third annual Playground Music and Arts Festival Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
27 of 29 — 28 011825 Playground AL 40.JPG
Mustard Service performs at the Playground Music and Arts Festival at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
28 of 29 — 29 011825 Playground AL 46.JPG
29 of 29 — 30 011825 Playground AL 42.JPG
Playground Music and Arts Festival took place at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville on Saturday.
Alternative rock band flipturn, who got their start in the local Gainesville music scene in 2016, curates the festival. The band works with Heartwood Soundstage, Atlas, and Swamp Records to curate a lineup of musicians, visual artists, and local businesses.
These years offered a mix of 10 nationally touring and local bands performing on two stages.