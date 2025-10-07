Clumping bamboo expected to grow in popularity and as a Florida crop

When most people think of Florida, they might think of palm trees, the ocean and citrus. But a new potential crop is growing in popularity for both commercial and recreational plant growers: bamboo.

Citrus farmers in South Florida have been struggling with greening, which is a disease that infects citrus trees and degrades and harms the fruit which slowly kills the tree, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture .

“A lot of these growers don’t have anything else to turn to. I mean farming’s been their life, and so they’re looking for alternative crops that can be grown and can be profitable,” said Michael Rogers, center director and professor at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research & Education Center in Lake Alfred.

Bamboo can grow on the same land where the citrus trees once were, as the current irrigation systems already in place can still be used, making the transition smoother for the growers, said Rogers.

It’s also very profitable, with a global market valued at almost $67 billion . This growing market offers opportunities for farmers to make a profit from growing bamboo.

The bamboo market size is expected to grow to over $106 billion in 2029, according to the Bamboo Market Report 2025 .

Research is currently being conducted to promote and encourage this slowly growing industry in Florida.

“The markets are here and there’s a demand for bamboo,” Rogers said.

What is Bamboo?

Bamboo is often mistaken for a tree, but it’s actually classified as a grass. Bamboo that is fast-spreading and overtakes land is classified as “running” bamboo.

Running bamboo has types that are considered invasive species , which can get out of control, said Tia Silvasy, a residential horticulture extension agent and master gardener volunteer coordinator with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension in Hillsborough County.

The second group of bamboo is called “clumping.” This type is recommended to growers, both recreationally and commercially. As the name suggests, it grows in clumps and grows relatively slow.

Rogers said both running and clumping bamboo can grow in Florida. However, options are more limited for which types can grow and survive in the slightly cooler temperatures in north Florida.

Florida does have one native species of bamboo called switchcane (Arundinaria gigantea), Silvasy said.

Over 1,000 acres of clumping bamboo is grown in Florida for commercial use. As with any new crop, there have been some failures due to errors and not knowing how to properly care for the crop, Rogers said.

Most of the crop is grown in Polk County and south Florida, as the conditions are more ideal for the bamboo to grow and survive. Although there are certain types that can grow in north Florida, the focus currently is in the central and southern regions.

The Future of Bamboo

In the U.S., bamboo is currently produced for its edible shoots, which are primarily canned. Rogers said that some of the land in Florida is being used for this purpose.

There’s a huge demand for it right now and will continue as the bamboo market grows, said Rogers.

“Another advantage is, instead of exporting, we can be a big supplier in Florida for the whole U.S. in raw bamboo products... So, we have the ability to capture a lot of that market just with the product produced here,” he said.

Some of the advantages include a versatile market lineup, including producing timber, including planks, textiles, such as paper towels, garbage bags and clothing.

One of the main downsides is the intensive labor involved. Rogers said there’s a mechanical harvester in the developmental stage which could help laborers and lessen costs for the grower.

UF/IFAS began its bamboo research about three years ago.

Since growing is relatively new, researchers haven’t run into disease or many issues yet. “There might be something that shows up. But right now, we’re uncertain if we’re going to have any kind of diseases,” Rogers said.

It takes bamboo about four or five years to become established. Once it is, there is a crop every year, said Rogers. He compared it to the life growth of a pine tree which can take a much longer time to fully mature. That makes bamboo a more environmentally friendly option.

"I think that a lot of growers are really weighing their different options right now trying to see, you know, which ones they want to get involved in,” said Rogers.