Tom Petty Park car lot dispute unites Gainesville residents at commission meeting

Early Thursday morning, a $625,000 expansion plan for the Tom Petty Park car lot connected Gainesville residents, as they expressed their concerns at the biweekly city commission meeting.

The city’s Wild Space and Public Places proposed the project, which would be completed by D.E. Scorpio Corporation and add 41 parking spaces. Bringing the total number of spots available to 126.

Half a dozen Gainesville residents voiced their disagreement with the project, citing concerns about losing valuable green space, questionable data presented and unnecessary funds being spent.

Betsy Waite, director of Wild Space and Public Places, presented the proposal and claims the expansion is to accommodate the anticipated rise in park usage. There are currently four upgrades in place with three more to follow. They include eight new pickleball courts, new seating areas, expanded bathrooms and a new concession stand.

“The peak demand in afternoons, and on the weekends, far exceed a hundred spaces. With Sunday being the busiest day, based on our projections and expecting demand of 138 vehicles,” Waite said.

She also provided a parking study that revealed overflow of parking into residential areas and Northeast 16th Avenue, during organized practices, events or peak times.

The project would be built on a grass patch at the north end of the park, which would remove space for other possible activities.

Sam Welker, who has lived near Tom Petty Park for 39 of his 53 years in Gainesville, was skeptical of the data and pushed back on Waite’s study.

“Over the past two months, the largest number of vehicles I have counted in the parking lot, during primetime, is 28. Most evenings it's fewer than 10”

Joshua Ney, another speaker and longtime Gainesville local, expressed his worries about the continuance of green space slowly disappearing.

“Over the past few years, usable space has declined, Norman Field was significantly cut down for parking. Broward Beach, another long-time gathering spot for field sports, is no longer available,” Ney said. “Please prioritize field space over expanded parking at Tom Petty Park.” Commissioners joined the residents in their skepticism. District 3 Commissioner Casey Willits immediately said the City was never made clear of this expansion in original plans for upgrading the park.

“This is frustrating, because when this first came to us, we were not told that there was a need for additional parking,” said Willits. “I know my personal experience with the park, every time I've been there; there's available parking.”

Mayor Pro Tempore Bryan Eastman implied that the expansion would only be necessary to relieve surrounding areas and any parking overflow they may receive from the park. Fortunately, multiple residents voiced their opinions and displayed there was no need for such projects.

The City Commission voted unanimously to find a different solution to a possible parking problem. Mayor Harvey L. Ward Jr., provided multiple ideas such as partnering with nearby shops or restaurants to use their parking for the park when necessary.

Mayor Ward wrapped up this topic on the agenda.

“We don’t owe everyone an optimal parking experience,” Ward said. “We’re looking for an optimal park experience.”

