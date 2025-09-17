WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Florida’s longest ADA-compliant zipline honors a young daredevil’s legacy

WUFT | By Ciara Carle
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
The zipline that allows people of all abilities to experience the thrill Jordan loved so much. (Ciara Carle/WUFT News)
The zipline that allows people of all abilities to experience the thrill Jordan loved so much. (Ciara Carle/WUFT News)

NEWBERRY, Fla. — When Casey Glant envisioned building a zipline park, she knew it had to include something special — something for everyone.

That vision became reality at Zip! at Haile Quarry, home to six zip lines, including Florida’s longest and its longest ADA-compliant line. The latter is named “Jordan’s Jamboree,” in honor of Glant’s son, Jordan, who passed away at age four.

“He was a daredevil, no fear kind of guy,” Glant said.

Jordan had cerebral palsy, but that never stopped him from embracing adventure. Glant says her son’s spirit inspired her to make the park inclusive, even though building an accessible line was the most expensive and time-consuming part of the project.

“With that spirit, that was very clearly communicated even though he did not have any words for me,” she said.

The result is a zipline that allows people of all abilities to experience the thrill Jordan loved so much.

For Glant, the project has been bittersweet — but deeply meaningful.

“So far, everyone that came down there always has a big, bright smile on their faces,” she said.

Zip! at Haile Quarry isn’t just about accessibility — it’s about joy. Tour guide Joseph Starling says that’s what makes working there so rewarding.

“Every day here at work is just fun. So we really enjoy it and we really enjoy just making people happy,” Starling said.

Though Jordan never got to ride the line named after him, Glant believes he would have loved it.

“I am picturing him watching and just having this big grin on his face when he saw other people are having a good time,” she said. “I knew he would be very pleased.”

If You Go:
A full-day pass for all six lines costs $115, while a half-day pass for three lines is $65.
Business and Development
Ciara Carle
