Expansion and better weather bring dairy farm to central Florida

HammerTime Hollow, a small dairy operation from Tampa, plans to relocate north to steer clear of severe weather and to expand its business.

The 30-acre, 35-head dairy farm is expected to more than double in size with the move to its new facility in Lake Panasoffkee in Sumter County.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen with the weather until it’s practically on top of us, having to move all the cows out of danger's way is time-consuming and stressful,” said Anne Hammer, the owner and manager of HammerTime Hollow. The family farm started in 2019 and sells raw and A2 cow’s milk at farmers markets and for home deliveries.

(Photo courtesy of HammerTime Hollow) Damage to the Tampa property of HammerTime Hollow in December of 2023 after a storm hit the area. It was the second flood the dairy farm had that year. Although there was some structural damage, the animals and those who lived on the property were not injured.

The unpredictable and challenging weather prompted this dairy operation's move.

“Rainfall will be above normal (in the Tampa Bay area). This overall pattern was accurate for most of West Central and Southwest Florida,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service. Flooding and heavy rain can cause significant damage, including to buildings and structures. This destruction can hurt the property's livestock and those working there.

Hammer emphasized the potential risks of their previous location, one of which was the need for a fully closed-in milking parlor. That arrangement made it very difficult and hazardous for the employees to milk the cows when there was a storm.

“Flooding can cause power shortages, salt can kill grass, and water on the ground for long periods of time can damage the cows' hooves,” said Nicholas Hammer, Anne Hammer’s son and the herd manager for HammerTime Hollow.

Those are just some of the problems severe, unpredictable weather can bring. Nicholas Hammer said the business is excited to move to a place where the weather is more predictable and where it can now grow.

The relocation will provide a safer location and has catalyzed the operation's growth and expansion. Although they will not be the only dairy operation in the area, they are able to expand their clientele to a new area of Florida.

(Photo courtesy of HammerTime Hollow) The Lake Panasoffkee property in Sumter County will be transformed into a new dairy operation facility for HammerTime Hollow.

“Our move more inland has brought us better pastures and enhanced weather security,” he said, underlining the improved conditions at their new location. He said he’s optimistic about the operation's future.

Anne Hammer said the location of their Tampa property stunted their business growth.

“We want to expand; we can’t stay where we are,” she said. “Either it’s time to take a jump and expand or get out of the business; we decided to expand.”

Nicholas Hammer said they plan to relocate the milk cows to the property by the end of May. Then the rest of the herd will be slowly moved during the summer.

"With this move, we have the opportunity to make significant changes to our dairy parlor and the layout of our operation. We can now expand our herd from 35 milking cows to more than double with 80 milking cows, an increase that was impossible at our previous location."

(Photo courtesy of HammerTime Hollow) The herd will be expanded and the operation will be able to milk more cows and sell more product.

Anne Hammer said the main upgrade they are making to the new property is a fully closed-in milking and storage area, which will allow for a safer and easier way of milking for both the animals and those working there.

Nicholas Hammer said the new property allows the operation to reach more customers. “Being closer to the turnpike gives us better east and north Florida access,” he said.“Basically, this move lets us have a property that gives us so much opportunity to grow.”