A WUFT Greater Good Series partnering with community arts organizations in Alachua and Marion Counties: Marion Cultural Alliance, Arts Council of Alachua County, Gainesville Fine Arts Association

Artistry in Motion celebrates the local arts community by focusing on the creativity, passion and perseverance of the artist. The program showcases each individual artist’s story in an engaging audio and visual vignette.

Season Four Featured Artists

All videos are hyperlinked for easy access. Watch a specific video by just clicking on the artist’s name listed below:

Title Sponsor

Thank you to Title Sponsor and Program Funder supporting our local artists:

Partners

For more information, email GreaterGood@wuft.org.