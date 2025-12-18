They smell a rat: Florida dogs follow their noses to the fast-growing sport of Barn Hunt

MORRISTON, Fla. — Tucked in a beautiful oak forest in Morriston, Florida, 30 miles south of Gainesville, a rustic and welcoming barn stands tall. Outside the barn’s open doors, dogs big and little wag their tails and whine in excitement. Their people gather around, chattering with anticipation.

Inside awaits an obstacle course made of hay.

But the dogs want what’s hidden underneath: Rats.

This is Barn Hunt, where dogs are challenged to put their sniffing skills to the test. Organizers slip real rats into tubes with air holes and hide them under the hay. The sport draws breeds of all kinds to fulfill their natural role of “ridding farms, barns, crops storage areas, and homes of destructive vermin,” according to the national Barn Hunt Association.

Emilia Arnold/WUFT News Rat tubes are laid out on the course for the next event.

At a Barn Hunt event in Morriston this fall, Sultry, an eager Cardigan Welsh corgi, tugs her leash impatiently, waiting for her turn to find a rat. “She knows why we’re here,” says Sultry’s companion, Valerie Allison. “She loves Barn Hunt.”

After a countdown, Sultry is off, following her nose through tunnels, into corners and over pyramids of haystacks. Jumping as if for joy, she finally grips her target in her jaws—the tube—all with a grin on her face. Her audience erupts with awes and applause.

The sport dates back only 20 years, yet has grown across the nation, with more than 150 active clubs , six of those in Florida. It began as a way for dog breeders to test instinctual traits in hunting dogs, but soon shifted into a sport appealing to all kinds of dogs and owners. Its titles are recognized by the American Kennel Club .

“It is a great sport for all dogs because it uses their natural instincts for vermin and critters,” said Becky Moses, trial chair at G2 Barn Hunt, the Morriston club.

Emilia Arnold/WUFT News Sultry bites at the rat tube during her Barn Hunt event.

The Morriston event drew terrier mixes, corgis and even a dalmatian. Owners released their dogs one at a time to master different courses with challenges including turns and haystacks to climb.

The rules are simple, at least for the dogs: Find the rats along the course as quickly as possible. Different Barn Hunts offer different event categories based on difficulty level or the dog’s special abilities ranging from Novice to Senior, Master and “Crazy8s.” The variety gives all manner of dogs the opportunity to join; even blind dogs, and those in wheeled carts, can participate in some of the competitions.

Barn Hunt officials claim the rats, too, enjoy the sport, which follows strict care guidelines and tough, aerated tubes that the dogs can’t get into. “ We like rats and would never harm them physically or mentally for the sport,” according to the Barn Hunt Association.

Events are scheduled year-round across the nation and Florida; the next Florida competitions are January 2-4th in DeLand and Jan 9-11 in Morriston.

Sultry, age 9, had an accomplished look after she found the rat-tube in Morriston. Her companion, Allison, said her hunting instincts come naturally. In her free time, she enjoys chasing lizards and squirrels and herding sheep. And barking at cats.

