Photo gallery: Pet blessing held at Archer church

On Sunday morning, community members gathered in the shade outside First Archer United Methodist Church to bless their pets.

For over 15 years, the church has invited residents to bring their animal companions to a special Sunday service for the annual Blessing of the Pets. During the service, Rev. Melissa Pisco led a congregation of about 20 people and five dogs through hymns, prayers, and words of worship, all in honor of their beloved pets.

The congregation followed along with Rev. Pisco as they said, “We hold the animal we love and place our hand on its body as we give thanks...”

Rev. Pisco blessed approximately 14 pets either in person or virtually throughout the course of the service.