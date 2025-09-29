Photo gallery: Pet blessing held at Archer church
1 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC01.jpg
Loki rests on the ground during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
2 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC02.jpg
Terrie Stephens sings the opening hymn, “For the Beauty of the Earth,” during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
3 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC03.jpg
Jackie Whitehouse stands and sings during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
4 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC04.jpg
Jerri Stoner pets her beagle, Tally, during the call to worship at the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
5 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC05.jpg
Tally, a beagle and the beloved pet of Jerri Stoner, yawns during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
6 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC06.jpg
Tally (left) and Daisy (right) sit at their owners’ feet during the call to worship and prayer as they await their blessing at the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
7 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC07.jpg
Jean Hunt places her hand over her heart as Rev. Melissa Pisco leads the Circle of Praise at the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
8 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC08.jpg
Rev. Melissa Pisco bestows a blessing upon Tally, a beagle, during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
9 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC09.jpg
Rev. Melissa Pisco blesses her sister's dog, Loki, during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
10 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC10.jpg
Rev. Melissa Pisco (left) prays with Jerri Stoner (right) over another one of her pets who has passed during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
11 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC11.jpg
Jean Hunt (left) and Rev. Melissa Pisco (right) hold each other while praying over a photo of Hunt’s dog, Penny, during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
12 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC12.jpg
Gail Batey (left) bows her head with Rev. Melissa Pisco (rigth) while they pray over a photo over her dog, Tigger, during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
13 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC13.jpg
Rev. Melissa Pisco offers a final blessing for all the pets who couldn’t attend the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
14 of 14 — 092825 Pet Blessing LC14.jpg
Jon Fowler holds a copy of the program that has lyrics to the closing hymn as Tally peaks out from behind the paper during the Blessing of the Pets service at First Archer United Methodist Church in Archer, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT)
On Sunday morning, community members gathered in the shade outside First Archer United Methodist Church to bless their pets.
For over 15 years, the church has invited residents to bring their animal companions to a special Sunday service for the annual Blessing of the Pets. During the service, Rev. Melissa Pisco led a congregation of about 20 people and five dogs through hymns, prayers, and words of worship, all in honor of their beloved pets.
The congregation followed along with Rev. Pisco as they said, “We hold the animal we love and place our hand on its body as we give thanks...”
Rev. Pisco blessed approximately 14 pets either in person or virtually throughout the course of the service.