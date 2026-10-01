Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Florida's general election. What you need to know

If you want to take part in the Nov. 3 Florida midterm elections but have yet to register, time is running out.

The deadline is Monday, Oct. 5.

Several races will be decided, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate, several U.S. House races across the greater Tampa Bay region, and other statewide races and municipal races.

Here's how to register:



You can physically mail a registration application, but it must be postmarked by Monday.

Online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov by midnight Monday

Through any tax collector's office that issues FL driver's licenses or state ID cards.

You can also submit voter registration information online through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles when you renew your driver's license or ID card.

Through voter registration agencies and local elections offices.

Statewide voter registration application form (DS-DE 39) is available under Forms to prefill and print or download.

For any other questions, call or email your county Supervisor of Elections

You'll need your Florida driver's license or ID card, its issue date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about early voting and vote by mail

To be eligible, you must:



Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal Florida resident;

Be a legal resident of the county where you want to register;

Be at least 18 years old (You can pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old);

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored;

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

Other key dates