Gainesville reflects on 9/11 as a new generation commemorates its lasting impact

Gainesville are gathered Friday to commemorate the 25th anniversary the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

All around the United States, this remembrance gives a chance for everyone to attend ceremonies to honor those who were killed in the attacks.

Specifically, the city of Gainesville hosted several unique interactive events for anyone to join and show support in a day of deeper meaning.

The City of Gainesville planned to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a ceremony from Friday morning that included a moment of silence.

“I’d say that I hope the ceremony gives those who remember the events of that day, the opportunity to reflect on their lives now. I hope the experience has made me a more compassionate and tolerant individual.” Rosana Passaniti, Public Information Officer at Gainesville City hall said.

For Passaniti, this isn’t just a day to only remember those who were lost. This is a day to spread that little extra kindness, generosity and service into the world.

“I think every gesture is valuable, no matter how small. Holding the door open for someone behind you, slowing down behind the wheel, or reaching out to a friend or family member who would love to hear from you,” Passaniti said.

Reflecting back to the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Passaniti added “it was a very dark day in this nation’s history and it’s important to remember that we are stronger together. Divided we fall.”

A joint honor guard from Gainesville Fire Rescue and Gainesville Police Department kicked off the event early Friday morning.

For the younger generation, who were born after 9/11, the day serves as an opportunity to be educated on the history of the country. It is important for younger generations to understand why the impact continues today, after 25 years.

“Even though I was born after 9/11, I believe my generation still has a responsibility to remember what happened and to carry the meaning of that sacrifice forward.” Deputy Wing Commander Connor Carroll at University of Florida ROTC said.

Carroll and several other cadets participated in the annual Ben Hill Griffin Stadium stair climb to honor the first responders who gave their lives attempting to save victims.

Participants climb 110 stairs 11 times, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center towers.

Many of these firefighters, paramedics, Army ROTC, and Sheriffs wear their uniforms to feel what it was like for those at ground zero in New York City, 2001.

The Brown Center for Leadership and Service at UF was selected to be a 9/11 Day Grant recipient. They will be hosting a “Gator Day of Service” project to make it about “America’s Day of Doing Good”.

“Last year, 150 students lined up at the doors to participate. This year with our grants and sponsors we’re hoping to increase to 250 students on Friday," said Lia Dominguez, a Site Leader at the Brown Center.

Care packages will be organized to hand out to active and former firefighters and first responders.

“We want to give a voice to first responders, family members, and service advocates,” Dominguez said. “They inspire millions of Americans through action and service in our community, especially here in Gainesville, Florida.”

The event will be held at the Plaza of Americas on campus Friday morning.

The Sept. 11 attacks changed the United States forever. That tragic event brought a nation together and for some like Bob Flippone, former National Security Adviser to the late U.S. Sen. and Florida Gov. Bob Graham, that is one of the lessons that he thinks should have been learned. Flippone was a guest speaker at The Graham Center recently where he shared his experience working for Senator Graham on Capitol Hill.

“I can remember they're like, 'Oh, I don’t want another 9/11 type national attack to bring us together again,'” said Flippone. “We would like to find a way to enjoy that type of internal alignment without bad things happening first."