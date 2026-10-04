Turkey Creek Preserve honors late conservationist Bob Simons with new observation platform and trail

Random Game Container i Learn more Our news site introduces games and puzzles to engage readers. Please complete the quick puzzle below before reading the article.

Alachua County officials and about 60 guests gathered Saturday at Turkey Creek Preserve to celebrate the opening of a new wildlife observation platform and to honor the late conservationist Bob Simons.

Bob Simons was a leading conservationist in Florida from the 1970s until he died in 2024.

The event was an opportunity for people who were either affected by Simons’ efforts, or knew him personally, to come together and honor his role in protecting Florida’s environment.

Audubon Society President Debbie Segal was one of three keynote speakers at the ceremony who spoke of Simons and his contribution to conservation efforts in Florida.

Guests gather on the new Bob Simons observation platform on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Arjun Mendiratta/WUFT News)

“Bob was our local conservation hero, and it's so fitting to have this trail dedicated in his honor,” said Segal.

Simons contributed to conservation efforts, not by just fighting for the land, but by fighting for long-standing programs and policies that exist to protect ecologically sensitive lands.

Mary Alford, District One Alachua County commissioner, spoke about witnessing Simons’ efforts in real time.

“The thing is that, you know, Bob figured it out,” Alford said. “He was just tenacious and figured out the best way to do it, and we were very lucky to have him in Alachua County.”

The three speakers, and Bob Simons’ widow, Erika Simons, ceremoniously cut the vine to open the Bob Simons observation platform at Turkey Creek Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Arjun Mendiratta/WUFT News)

Turkey Creek is on land that was originally designated to be another development phase of a large neighborhood. Through the conservational efforts of Alachua County, the land remained preserved. Instead of paved roads and subdivisions, the area is full of champion hickory trees and wildlife, Alford said.

Many people at the ceremony knew Simons personally, including Alford.

“I remember one of the first times I went to Bob's house, I went through his garage to get to his door, and I tripped over a croaker sack, and he said, ‘Oh, be careful, there's snakes in there,’” she said. “Walking into Bob's house was, like, walking into the back room of a natural history museum, maybe crossed with... a witch's lair.”

Many of the guests also shared stories of their personal relationships with Simons.

Glenn Jackson, 77, was at the event with his dog.

“I thought, uh, this is amazing that Bob has done so much more than I ever thought, or knew that he had done,” he said. “And it really is wonderful that people can get together for something that is nice instead of being at odds.”

“So this is a place I'll be back to many times with my dog,” Jackson said.

One of the signs along the trail provides details of Simons’ conservation efforts, the Champion Tree program, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Arjun Mendiratta/WUFT News)

To reach the observational platform, visitors have to walk around a half mile along the Bob Simons Trail, or the Blue Trail as it is known.

After the ceremony, guests were encouraged to walk the rest of the trail on a guided hike and try to spot any wildlife, more specifically birds.

Ryan Kennelly, the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department senior planner, said that, to honor Simons, the trail includes several informational signs noting examples of his environmental impact.

Two such signs address the Champion Tree program and Simon’s work with Southeast American Kestrels, the smallest falcon in the United States.

The new platform gives visitors a place to observe some of the wildlife in the 375-acre preserve. Along the boardwalk, posted signs alert visitors to the different birds they may be able to see in the woods and the wetlands.

“Bob was a huge birder, a huge advocate for land conservation and wildlife protection,” Kennelly said. “This seems like a really great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy what is already one of our most popular preserves.”

The kiosk at the observational platform that details Bob Simons’ conservation efforts in Florida as seen on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. (Arjun Mendiratta/WUFT News)

A kiosk on the platform highlights Simons’ extensive history of conservation work in the state of Florida. Simons served on the Alachua Audubon Society Board for over 50 years, as well as various other Florida conservation groups.

The last person who spoke at the ceremony was Simons’ wife of 50 years, Erika Simons.

“I know he would have been embarrassed about all this. But I am very proud of him, and I'm so happy and so thankful that this is being done for him,” she said.

The ceremony concluded with a “vine cutting” in front of the boardwalk. Throughout his efforts, Simons made it a point to emphasize that vines are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be pulled down from the trees.