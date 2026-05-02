2026 Senate races to watch: From most likely to flip to Democratic long shots

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The national political environment is a difficult one for Republicans. President Trump is facing record-low approval ratings, his war in Iran is unpopular, and views of the economy continue to be negative.

With the GOP's razor-thin majority in the House, all of that has made Democrats the odds-on favorites to pick up the lower chamber.

But what about the Senate? That's still an uphill climb for Democrats, given that the path to a majority runs through some pretty Republican-leaning places, like Ohio and Alaska.

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Because Trump is in the White House, and a vice president breaks ties in the Senate, Democrats need to pick up a net of four seats to take control. Republicans contend they will hold the Senate, but narrowly. They expect Democrats to pick up anywhere from one to three seats. Democrats believe a path to four is possible.

So let's take a look at the landscape, in order of most to least likely to flip. Tier 1 is most likely, Tier 2 is competitive but less likely, and so on. Race rating denotations (Toss-Up, Lean, etc.) are based on the Cook Political Report. Analysis is based on conversations with political operatives involved in the campaigns.

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Tier 1 — Most likely to flip: North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (R-Open) LEAN D: It's currently the most likely seat to change hands. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is retiring. Looking to replace him are Michael Whatley, a former Trump Republican National Committee chairman, and former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Both sides see Cooper as a recruiting win for Democrats. He's well known, has won statewide and is off to a good fundraising start. Whatley, on the other hand, may be a former state party chair, but is less well known than a former governor. Republicans hope an improved environment by the fall and the lean of this state will boost Whatley and make him look closer to what a generic Republican might be. Primary: March 3.

Tier 2 — The Toss-Ups: Maine, Michigan, Ohio

MAINE (R-Collins) TOSS-UP: Republican Sen. Susan Collins has survived many challenges through the years. In this midterm season, in a blue-leaning state and with an unpopular president, Democrats think this is the year they finally unseat the nearly 30-year incumbent. Democrats were staring at a potentially bruising primary between veteran and oyster farm owner Graham Platner, a progressive upstart, against the state's former Gov. Janet Mills. But Mills, who was Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's preferred candidate, dropped out of the race Thursday. She cited a lack of robust fundraising for the reason behind her exit, but she had been trailing Platner significantly in the polls. Collins has been tested before, and she will be facing someone whose brand of progressive politics is untested in this purple-tinted state. He has the energy of young progressives, but this is also one of the oldest states in the country and is something of a blank slate that Republican opposition researchers are going to push hard to fill in. This race will test that progressive energy and just how strong the winds of change are in this cycle. Primary: June 9.

MICHIGAN (D-Open) TOSS-UP: Republicans like their candidate, former congressman and relative moderate Mike Rogers. Rogers nearly unseated incumbent Elissa Slotkin in 2024. But that was a presidential year. Given the economy and national environment, Democrats are confident that this former blue state (now purple) will stay blue — but they have to get through a long and competitive primary first. Who gets through on the Democratic side could change the trajectory of this race. Primary: Aug. 4.

OHIO (R-Husted) TOSS-UP: Welcome back, Sherrod Brown. The former senator is another big Democratic recruiting win and is a main reason why this state is a Toss-Up. Democrats contend that incumbent Republican Sen. John Husted is untested since he was appointed, not elected, to hold this seat. Republicans point out that he's been on the ballot as a lieutenant governor for moderate Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, and they believe Husted can bridge MAGA and that more moderate wing. But this is a state that's been hit particularly hard by economic challenges, and Republicans have to hope for improvements to the national political environment for this working-class red state to stay that way. Primary: May 5.

Tier 3 — The Reaches: Alaska, Georgia, New Hampshire

ALASKA (R-Sullivan) LEAN R: This is the majority-maker. Whichever party wins here will very likely control the Senate. Democrats are thrilled with yet another strong recruit, former Rep. Mary Peltola. She's trying to keep this race local and make it about "Fish, Family, Freedom." But this is still Alaska. Trump won it by 13 points in 2024, and while Democrats have lines of attack on Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan related to the fishing industry and the environment, he's still an incumbent in a very red state. Primary: Aug. 18.

GEORGIA (D-Ossoff) LEAN D: So far, incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is the favorite, both parties acknowledge. Like other Democratic candidates, he has raised a lot of money. Republicans also have a primary to contend with — and a very conservative primary audience. That has meant their candidates are trying to out-MAGA each other. Still, at the end of the day, Republicans believe that this traditionally red state will be a tight race. Primary: May 19.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (D-Open) LEAN D: Democrats won this state in the presidential election in 2024, which was generally a tough year for their party. This cycle, Republicans like their candidate, John Sununu, whose name they believe carries a good amount of political weight in the state. They are also excited about a potential up-ballot effect of the return of former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is running for governor. Democrats also have a candidate from a well-known political family in the state, Chris Pappas. With the national political environment being what it is, and two well-known candidates, the shape of this race may not really develop until the fall. Primary: Sept. 8.

Tier 4 — The Longer Shots: Iowa, Minnesota

IOWA (R-Open): This race may emerge as a surprising one to watch. Even Republicans are concerned that it could develop into an upset potential for Democrats. Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is not running for reelection, opened this seat up. Tariffs have taken a toll on soybean farmers in this state with a populist, anti-war streak. The key here in the parties' eyes is which candidate gets through the Democratic primary. Primary: June 2.

MINNESOTA (D-Open): This one also depends on who Democrats get through the primary. But Democrats don't believe this state will be a problem to hold — unless the national political environment shifts considerably. Primary: Aug. 11.

Tier 5 — The Lone Star: Texas

TEXAS (R-Cornyn): The possibility of Democrats picking up this state depends on one name: Ken Paxton. The conservative and controversial state attorney general is in a runoff with Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Republicans believe the state is a slam dunk if Cornyn gets through. If not, watch out. Democratic state Rep. James Talarico has raised a ton of money and has national attention. But can he really turn Texas blue? Republicans won't go down easy in Texas and will do everything it takes to try to win. Runoff: May 26.

Others to watch

Nebraska and Montana offer windows into whether independent candidates, who might caucus with Democrats, can distance themselves from the party label and give Republicans a tough time in these red states.

NEBRASKA (R-Ricketts) Likely R: Republicans are very skeptical that this one will be truly competitive at the end of the day. Independent Dan Osborn lost in a surprisingly close race in 2024 against Sen. Deb Fischer. The margin was less than 7 points, while Trump won the state by more than 20. But Osborn isn't surprising anyone this time around, and he's running against an incumbent senator and former governor who is expecting what's coming — Pete Ricketts. Ricketts is also independently wealthy and likely to self-fund to a significant extent. Primary: May 12.

MONTANA (R-Open) Solid R: Seth Bodnar is the independent to watch. The now-former University of Montana president apparently has the backing of former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who reportedly wrote a text message backing a Bodnar independent bid and said the Democratic brand had become "poison" in rural areas. But there are multiple Democrats also running in Montana, and, unlike in Nebraska, they are unlikely to cede their line on the ballot. That means the math will be harder for a left-of-center independent, who would likely split the votes with the Democrat. Republicans avoided a primary when incumbent Sen. Steve Daines exited the race at the last possible moment, and his preferred candidate, former U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, filed for the nomination at the same time. Primary: June 2.

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