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Iran war shakes Global economy as energy costs surge and recession fears grow

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Eyder PeraltaDiaa HadidJewel Bright
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT

From energy markets to everyday prices, the fallout from the Iran war is reshaping the global economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers the United Kingdom, Ireland and parts of Europe for NPR News. She moved to London in spring 2023 after five years in Mumbai, covering South Asia.
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is an international correspondent for NPR. He was named NPR's Mexico City correspondent in 2022. Before that, he was based in Cape Town, South Africa. He started his journalism career as a pop music critic and after a few newspaper stints, he joined NPR in 2008.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid covers South Asia with a focus on India from NPR's bureau in Mumbai. It's a position she began in October 2023. She arrived there after spending six years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Jewel Bright

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