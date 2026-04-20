Trump's labor secretary resigns amid investigation into misconduct

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down, White House Communications Director Steven Chueng announced on X, saying she will take a job in the private sector.

In January, the New York Post first reported that the Labor Department's inspector general was looking into complaints that Chavez-DeRemer was having an affair with a member of her security detail, drinking alcohol on the job and using taxpayer-funded travel to visit with friends and family members. NPR has not independently verified the contents of the investigation.

Chueng did not address the investigation in his post but said she had done "a phenomenal job." He said Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling will take on the role of Acting Secretary of Labor.

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