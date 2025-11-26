Two National Guard members shot in D.C., suspect is in custody, authorities say

A National Guard-involved shooting took place near the White House on Wednesday late afternoon.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she was praying for two National Guardsmen who were shot. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The Metropolitan Police Department said one suspect is in custody.

In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt added.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

Copyright 2025 NPR