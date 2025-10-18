WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 survivors of suspected drug vessel will be sent to home countries, Trump says

By The Associated Press
Published October 18, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT
President Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Friday, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One, Friday, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON — The two survivors of an American military strike on a suspected drug-carrying vessel in the Caribbean will be sent to Ecuador and Colombia, their home countries, President Donald Trump said Saturday.

The military rescued the pair after striking a submersible vessel Thursday, in what was at least the sixth such attack since early September.

"It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump said in a social media post. "U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics."

The Republican president said two people onboard were killed — one more than was previously reported — and the two who survived are being sent to their home countries "for detention and prosecution."

The repatriation avoids questions for the Trump administration about what the legal status of the two would have been in the U.S. justice system.

With Trump's confirmation on his Truth Social platform of the death toll, that means U.S. military action against vessels in the region have killed at least 29 people.

The president has justified the strikes by asserting that the United States is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels. He is relying on the same legal authority used by the George W. Bush administration when it declared a war on terrorism after the Sept. 11 attacks and is treating the suspected traffickers as if they were enemy soldiers in a traditional war.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required