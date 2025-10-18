Florida Good Homecoming Parade evokes pleasant memories for onlookers WUFT | By Sofía Mella-López Published October 18, 2025 at 12:44 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 0:51 Pat Sassner and her husband Norman live in Gainesville. They came to the UF homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, to see their granddaughter play in the P.K. Yonge marching band. (Livia Bennett/WUFT News) As the University of Florida Homecoming Parade wrapped up Friday afternoon, WUFT's Sofia Mella López asked onlookers what they were most excited to see.Listen to her report.