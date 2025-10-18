Photo gallery: Homecoming tailgaters
1 of 6 — 01 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 05.JPG
Molly Friel kicks the trashcan during a dunk-a-roo at the Delta Sigma Phi tailgate at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
2 of 6 — 02 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 07.JPG
Marc Chapman, a UF alumni who has been tailgaiting for 20 years, sits outside his customized Gator tailgate trailer at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
3 of 6 — 03 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 11.JPG
Jonah Bennett grills burgers and hotdogs at a tailgate at Norman Hall at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
4 of 6 — 04 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 17.JPG
Tailgaters set up TV's and folding chairs ouside Grinter Hall at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
5 of 6 — 05 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 03.JPG
Members of Kappa Delta at the University of Florida ride in the back of a truck on the way to tailgate before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
6 of 6 — 06 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 14.JPG
Tailgaters sit outside at the Swamp before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Gator fans tailgate around the University of Florida campus in Gainesville before the team’s Homecoming game against Mississippi State at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
1 of 10 — 07 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 08.JPG
A Gator holds a bulldog in its mouth at Marc Chapman's tailgate at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
2 of 10 — 08 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 09.JPG
Tailgaters pose for a photobooth at Loft's booth outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
3 of 10 — 09 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 12.JPG
Tailgaters take over the lawn and picnic tables at Norman Hall at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
4 of 10 — 10 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 01.JPG
Two girls pose for a picture ouside Norman Hall at the University of Florida before the homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
5 of 10 — 11 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 15.JPG
A DJ plays music at a house party before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
6 of 10 — 12 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 06.JPG
Mug Rootbeer was serving root beer floats during tailgates outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
7 of 10 — 13 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 16.JPG
Meldon Law's tailgate booth has a wheel to win prizes outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
8 of 10 — 14 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 04.JPG
Widney Large (center) takes a shot on a board with her soroity sisters at the Delta Sigma Phi tailgate at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
9 of 10 — 15 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 10.JPG
Tailgaters attend the College of Design, Construction, and Planning's 100-Year Celebration Alumni Tailgate at the University of Florida before the Gator's homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
10 of 10 — 16 101825 Homecoming Tailgate KM 02.JPG
Karsen Brown plays cup pong during a tailgate at the University of Florida before the homecoming football game against Mississippi State in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)