No Kings rally draws more than 500 people to Ocala's square

WUFT | By Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Published October 18, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
A man in a cow costume stands on a cross walk in downtown Ocala holding signs that say, "Not For Sale Democracy" and "Not For Sale Freedom" on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
1 of 4  — Ocala No Kings - GVN - 01.jpg
A man in a cow costume stands on a cross walk in downtown Ocala holding signs that say, "Not For Sale Democracy" and "Not For Sale Freedom" on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A truck with the image of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk printed on the side circles people at the No Kings rally protesting the Trump administration in downtown Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
2 of 4  — Ocala No Kings - GVN - 02.jpg
A truck with the image of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk printed on the side circles people at the No Kings rally protesting the Trump administration in downtown Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Vanessa Ojeda rides a mule while holding a "Don't tread on me" flag with the image of a snake in the shape of a ovary. Behind her are people protesting the Trump administration at a No Kings rally on the Ocala square on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
3 of 4  — Ocala No Kings - GVN - 03.jpg
Vanessa Ojeda rides a mule while holding a "Don't tread on me" flag with the image of a snake in the shape of a ovary. Behind her are people protesting the Trump administration at a No Kings rally on the Ocala square on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A young man wearing a MAGA shirt and hat takes a selfie with people wearing costumes at a No Kings rally in Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
4 of 4  — Ocala No Kings - GVN - 04.jpg
A young man wearing a MAGA shirt and hat takes a selfie with people wearing costumes at a No Kings rally in Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)

More than 500 people gathered on Ocala's downtown square to protest the Trump administration at a No Kings rally on Saturday.

WUFT's Gabriel Velasquez Neira was there. Listen to his report.

Government and Politics OcalaMarion County
Gabriel Velasquez Neira
Gabriel is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Gabriel Velasquez Neira

