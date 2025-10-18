No Kings rally draws more than 500 people to Ocala's square
A man in a cow costume stands on a cross walk in downtown Ocala holding signs that say, "Not For Sale Democracy" and "Not For Sale Freedom" on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A truck with the image of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk printed on the side circles people at the No Kings rally protesting the Trump administration in downtown Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
Vanessa Ojeda rides a mule while holding a "Don't tread on me" flag with the image of a snake in the shape of a ovary. Behind her are people protesting the Trump administration at a No Kings rally on the Ocala square on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
A young man wearing a MAGA shirt and hat takes a selfie with people wearing costumes at a No Kings rally in Ocala on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/WUFT News)
More than 500 people gathered on Ocala's downtown square to protest the Trump administration at a No Kings rally on Saturday.
WUFT's Gabriel Velasquez Neira was there. Listen to his report.