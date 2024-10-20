Photo gallery: 2024 UF Homecoming Parade
UF Gator Band Alumni float members greet spectators during the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Gators mascots Albert Gator and Alberta Gator wave to spectators alongside Gators Spirit staff at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Spectators watch the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Girl Scouts float members participate in the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A spectator greets the Tri Delta and Beta Theta Phi float at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
UF political science senior Imani Sanchez greets spectators with the Hispanic Student Association at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Hispanic Student Association members greet spectators at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Gainesville Gators players high-five spectators at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Gainesville Gators players high-five spectators at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Meldon Law float members greet spectators at the 2024 UF Homecoming Parade on West University Avenue in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)