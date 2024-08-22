Here’s who’s speaking on the final night of the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The pep rally is coming to an end as Democrats continue to run a truncated race to the election. Vice President Harris is accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in Chicago, the final day of the convention.

So far, speakers, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz , have sought to persuade undecided voters, while others, including the Obamas , fired up the base.

Here are some of the highlights to watch for Thursday, the fourth and final night:

Interior secretary Deb Haaland

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

of Massachusetts Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

of Arizona Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

of Michigan Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina (Kelly, Whitmer and Cooper were all considered to be possible vice presidential picks for Harris)

of North Carolina (Kelly, Whitmer and Cooper were all considered to be possible vice presidential picks for Harris) Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican who broke with his party on impeaching former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

of Illinois, a Republican who broke with his party on impeaching former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first Gen Z member of Congress

of Florida, Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, Kelly's wife, gun violence survivor and advocate

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates .

