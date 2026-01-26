Gallery: Hoggetowne Medieval Faire
Carol Black, also known as Lady Ettie, poses and shows Lady Ettie's full name at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Jasmine Holden waves during the maypole braiding at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Susan Lane, her dog Vanilla Ice-Cream Lane, and Frank Smith watch as knights duel at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Sherry Maynard laughs with customer in her booth Lady Adia Creations at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Valentina Lopez twirls her flowstar at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Lazarus Fox tends to The Shadowed Stranger booth at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Joelle Edinger talk with her friends at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Nancy Christensen oil paints a portrait at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Ross Sassa tips off his hat while enjoying a turkey leg at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Kathi Canepa plays the recorder at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Carlos Pintado poses with Rusty the goat at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Frida Mceachern leaps from bench while Teresa Songster plays the harp at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Stacy Alan and Rusty the goat, 11, pull their cart for Happy Goat Trading Co. at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Ashley Ladnyk, a performer for the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire, holds Ember the Forge Dragon out to SkiLaine, 1, in Gainesville, Fla. on Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Elizabeth Rossen smiles, holding a ribbon during a maypole braiding at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Carolyn Rice and her dog, Tinley, perform during their show "Puppies of Penzance" at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Dorinda Hoke of Caricatures by Dorinda draws attendees at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Gwen, 4 (left) and Molly, 4 (right) pick their face paint at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan, 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Misah, 3, sits in her owner's bag during a show at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Rory Carter eats ice cream alongside her dog, Cooper, 9, at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Jim Green puts on his show as the Rat Catcher at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Attendants take photos as Kalpesh Patel cradles his cat Cruick Shanks at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Jesse Artemik and Nicole Bork pose after their engagement on the living chess board at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Kyle Clemens helps fair goer with clues for scavenger hunt at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Jeff Dror laughing while holding baby Dror at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Ophelia, 5, bows for the audience during a stage show at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Kaylee Bleeker (bottom right) looks at her friend, Abigail Vance (middle) while they watch a stage show at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Jim Greene, the "Rat Catcher," pulls in large crowds during his show at the Hoggetowne Medieval Faire in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Cast members fight in armored combat duel at the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair held at Depot Park in Gainesville, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
The Hoggetowne Midieval Faire "transform[ed] Gainesville’s Depot Park into a bastion of medieval revelry" this weekend, according to the event's website.