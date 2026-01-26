How Bazar, Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area, liven downtown with Winter Market Series

Music blared Sunday from the DJ booth as shoppers strolled Gainesville’s Streatery for the finale of the Downtown Winter Market Series.

The series opened Dec. 12 and featured a themed market every weekend. Sunday marked the last day of the series, titled “The Finale.”

How Bazar, a Gainesville retail space and event venue, is known for its night markets and Big: Culture & Arts festival. It has developed a reputation of fostering community involvement.

The Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area, or the GCRA, economically supports businesses and public improvements in the city and contacted How Bazar about organizing a community event that would help keep Gainesville, particularly the Streatery, busy during the winter season. That is when How Bazar suggested a reinvention of its night markets.

Steffi Sarmiento Mena/WUFT News Vendor booths line the Streatery at the finale of the Downtown Winter Market Series on Sunday.

With seven weekends, three markets and a new theme each week, How Bazar and the GCRA crafted an event to entertain Gainesville from Dec. 12 until Sunday.

“It’s been a really special way to bring Gainesville together, especially during a notoriously slower time in our community,” said Laila Fakhoury, co-owner of How Bazar.

Each market was unpredictable, with turnout varying depending on holidays and the weather; however, Fakhoury says every weekend was notable in its own way.

Some attendees went to multiple weekends of the market. Kiersten Mailhot, 23, recalls there being more booths in the past weekends compared to the finale. She said that each time she went, vendors were welcoming and the prices reasonable.

“Everyone benefits when people come support local spaces and local creators,” said Fakhoury, who emphasized How Bazar’s mission to be a reliable third space for the community.

The market series made it simple for vendors to participate. Online, vendors could register for a spot, and upon approval, they could choose which weekend they would want to participate in.

Steffi Sarmiento Mena/WUFT News Anne Spooner sits at her booth on Sunday, selling baklava, karithopita (walnut cake), kourambiethes (butter powdered sugar cookie) and embroidered tote bags that she makes at home. “My heritage is Greek, and I’ve been baking all my life. This is my first event that I’ve tried to come out here.”

Vendor Greta Reichenbach, who sells an assortment of art, including T-shirts and portraits, signed up to vend for the finale. It was her first time working with How Bazar.

“They provided the table, the tent and even the backdrop,” Reichenbach said. “I’ve never had that provided at an event like this before.”

Other vendors shared similar experiences.

“It was an amazing experience,” said artist Arianna Leon “Everything that How Bazar does is always very organized, and they are very thoughtful with the vendors.”

Facilitating the vending process allows members of the community to move their products off their online websites and onto the street, occasionally for the first time.

Baker Anne Spooner makes Greek pastries at home. Sunday marks the first day that she sold her products in person.

“I’m new to Gainesville,” vendor Anne Spooner said. “I’ve only been here three years, so I thought it would be a good way to get into the community. It was very easy to be involved in this.”

The atmosphere that local businesses created at the market incentivized Gainesville residents to go downtown for the market.

“I definitely prefer to buy from local businesses like the mom-and-pops, so I really enjoy going to little markets like this,” said 24-year-old Madeline Strojie.

Steffi Sarmiento Mena/WUFT News Mariah McGovern tables for the Gainesville chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation on Sunday, January 25, 2026, by selling books, posters and handing out pamphlets. “We have always appreciated the collaborative opportunities that the How Bazar provides,” she said.

Varying from Mediterranean food to candles, the Sunday market consisted of around 20 vendors. Families, friends and pets dotted Sunday’s landscape as they shopped.

Site manager Zaleigh Dixon schedules the staff and sets up the vendors every weekend for the market. She says the series was a success because “it gave people a reason to get out of the house.”

She said attendees have requested that the series make a return soon, so plans are already in the works to see if that is something How Bazar and the GCRA will be able to do again.