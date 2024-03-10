© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

By Mhari Shaw
Published March 10, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

Updated March 10, 2024 at 7:11 PM ET

This year's show will start an hour earlier, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. This is Kimmel's fourth time hosting the show, his first time being back in 2017.

Some of the top nominations include "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations and "Killers of the Flower Moon" ties "Poor Things" with 10. Two of the performances tonight will be an ode to "Barbie" with Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell performing "What was I made for."

While we wait to see how the Academy voted, here are some of the most memorable red carpet looks.

Lily Gladstone
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lily Gladstone
Emma Stone
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Ryan Gosling
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
Jennifer Lawrence
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
Zendaya
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Zendaya
William Belleau
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
William Belleau
Emily Blunt
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Ariana Grande
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Danielle Brooks
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
America Ferrera
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
America Ferrera
Jeffrey Wright
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
Billie Eilish
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Eva Longoria
JC Olivera / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Eva Longoria
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Issa Rae
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Issa Rae
Hailee Steinfeld
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Colman Domingo
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Sandra Hüller
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sandra Hüller
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Vanessa Hudgens
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Eugene Lee Yang
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Eugene Lee Yang
Keith David
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Keith David
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Erika Alexander
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Leah Lewis
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Leah Lewis
Diane Warren
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Diane Warren
Tags
NPR News
Mhari Shaw