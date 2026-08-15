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Your pet doesn't feel Florida's heat the way you do

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published August 15, 2026 at 6:13 PM EDT

Florida’s high temperatures and humidity aren’t just uncomfortable for us—they can be deadly for our pets. In this update, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson shares 5 critical heat dangers that Florida pet owners need to know. From the surprising risks of indoor overheating and the "7-second pavement test" to why our state's humidity makes panting less effective, we break down the warning signs for dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals.

Learn how to spot the early signs of heat stress and what to do in a medical emergency to keep your furry (and feathered) friends safe this summer.

One final reminder: Florida's dangerous heat doesn't end when you walk indoors. Veterinarians say homes without air conditioning or adequate ventilation can quickly become hazardous for pets—especially during power outages. If your home feels hot to you, it's likely even harder on the animals that depend on panting to cool themselves.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson

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