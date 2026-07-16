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The 5 silent signs when you’re overheating

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published July 16, 2026 at 2:49 AM EDT
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The Florida sun doesn't just make you uncomfortable—it forces your body to work overtime to stay cool.

In this follow-up to our heat safety series, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more on the 5 hidden heat dangers every Floridian should know. From the surprising amount of water you can lose in just one hour to why thirst is actually a late warning sign, we break down how to listen to your body before a heat emergency develops. Stay informed and stay safe this summer.

One final reminder: becoming accustomed to Florida's heat doesn't happen overnight. Health experts say it can take seven to fourteen days for your body to fully acclimate to working or exercising in hot conditions, which is why visitors and even returning Floridians may face a higher risk of heat illness early in the season.
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson

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