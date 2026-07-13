UF President Bell sets priorities for first 100 days in office

Courtesy: University of Florida Dr. Stuart Bell is the 14th president of the University of Florida, effective July 1, 2026.

University of Florida President Stuart Bell is new to Tigert Hall, but not to a university presidency.

The university's 14th president, in his second full week on the job, rolled out his plan Monday to build on the university's momentum and success. In a letter to students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, Bell said he plans to "show that the University of Florida is setting the standard for what a great public university should be."

Bell noted he had several meetings with the university's board of trustees in the last few months, all preparing him for this role. Those conversations, he wrote, added to his belief that the university is uniquely positioned to be ranked each year as a top-five public university. Additionally, he plans to ensure individual colleges and programs are ranked nationally in their fields.

The president has a few plans in his first 100 days to reach those goals, including recruiting people to fill key roles in university leadership.

"Great universities are built by great people, and having the right leadership team in place matters," Bell wrote. "Throughout my career, I have never worked with a Board of Trustees more committed to helping its university reach the next level."

Additionally, Bell wrote he plans to spend time listening and gathering information to inform a new university strategic plan. Using feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, that strategic plan would "create a roadmap that guides our work in the years ahead and helps us achieve that vision."

Prior to his appointment as UF's 14th president, Bell served for 10 years as president of the University of Alabama. He officially took office in Gainesville July 1.