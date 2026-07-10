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Dangerous heat indices linger across the state today

FPREN | By Audrey Shirley
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT

Heat advisories have been issued for the majority of North Florida in addition to Central and South Florida until this evening. High temperatures alone are expected to reach the 90's across the entire state by around 4:30 PM EDT. However, it could feel anywhere between 108 to 112 degrees outside.

High temperatures expected across Florida today.

This is another reminder not to leave any person or pet inside your vehicle at any point including during the late evening hours.

Temperatures may feel like they are above the triple digits even in the late evening hours.

Vehicles can warm up quicker than you may realize even if the windows are cracked.

An outside temperature of 92 degrees can heat up the inside of a vehicle to above the triple digits in just a matter of minutes. This could cause heat stroke and even death.

Stay hydrated and cool today.
Weather
Audrey Shirley
Audrey Shirley is a multimedia meteorologist who most recently provided coverage for WRCB Local 3 News in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She served as a broadcast meteorologist, multimedia journalist and weather producer. Previously she spent time at WLFI-TV News 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is proficient in the NOAA HYSPLIT modeling system and WSI and Baron Weather Graphics.
See stories by Audrey Shirley

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