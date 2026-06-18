Florida's heat ramps up, with most of the state feeling +105ºF, storms too!

Florida continues to heat up as we head toward the end of the workweek. A strong high-pressure system will bring very hot conditions that could become dangerous, especially for those working or spending extended periods outdoors during peak hours. On Thursday, temperatures were already hot across much of the Florida Peninsula, with roughly two-thirds of the state under a Heat Advisory. Not only were air temperatures high, but the combination of heat and humidity pushed heat index values as high as 110°F in some locations.

3 Wildfires are continuing to burn this afternoon across western Miami-Dade County with smoke visible on traffic cameras & radar.



SE winds have kept the smoke away from the metro today, however winds may veer more southerly overnight bringing smoke back closer to the metro. pic.twitter.com/rWG4Yo3jro — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 18, 2026

The hot conditions have made it especially dangerous for firefighters battling wildfires in South Florida. Fires continue to burn in Miami-Dade County, creating hazy conditions across the southern portion of the state.

Temperatures across Florida will remain very warm through the end of the week, the weekend, and into next week. While afternoon temperature records are unlikely to be broken, record warm minimum temperatures could be tied or broken throughout the weekend. Across Florida, more than two dozen weather stations could tie or break warm low-temperature records on Friday morning. Many locations in South Florida will not drop below 80°F overnight, while lows in Central Florida are expected to remain between 77°F and 82°F. Persistent southerly winds will continue transporting warmth and humidity across the Panhandle and along the I-10 corridor from Tallahassee to Pensacola, where overnight lows will remain between 78°F and 80°F.

Heat advisories are up on Thursday until 7 p.m. EDT. There could be more issued on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will remain very hot across the state. Cloud cover will remain focused mainly across the Panhandle, helping keep afternoon highs in the lower 90s. However, across the Peninsula—from Jacksonville through Central Florida and into South Florida—high temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. With abundant humidity and south-southwesterly winds in place, heat index values will climb to at least 103°F for several hours during the afternoon.

By Monday, the dome of high pressure will begin to strengthen further. High temperatures will become dangerously hot across portions of Central and Southwest Florida. Actual temperatures could approach 97°F along the I-4 corridor, and when combined with the humidity, apparent temperatures will soar well above 100°F. Tuesday is expected to be even hotter. Actual high temperatures could approach 100°F in some locations, while heat index values may reach 105°F or higher. Orlando, Winter Haven, Lakeland, and Tampa International Airport are all forecast to reach at least 96°F, while portions of the interior of Central Florida could see highs around 98°F.

High pressure aloft will bring hot temperatures, but local effects will keep the storm chances alive to end the week. Some storms could be strong and produce flash floods. pic.twitter.com/2viXAvenNq — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) June 18, 2026

Although high pressure will intensify next week, weather conditions through the end of this week will remain similar to what we have already experienced across much of the Peninsula. Parts of the Panhandle will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms as a frontal boundary moves closer to the region, increasing instability as it interacts with the warm, humid air flowing northward from the Gulf. Across the Peninsula, local effects such as daytime heating and sea-breeze boundaries will help trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms across interior areas. These storms will then gradually move eastward later in the afternoon and evening.

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Make sure to limit your time outdoors, as the heat will be relentless and potentially dangerous. Stay hydrated throughout the day, and do not wait until you feel thirsty to drink water, as you may already be dehydrated by that point. If afternoon thunderstorms develop, remain weather-aware, especially if you are outdoors. Storms can build quickly, and lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from the base of a thunderstorm.