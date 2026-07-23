City of Gainesville breaks ground on new fire station

Gainesville is on its way to having a new fire station.

Wednesday morning, officials broke ground on Fire Station #3. City officials, firefighters and members of the public were in attendance.

The new facility, which serves as a replacement for the old one, is located near Waldo Road.

It will be more 16,700 square feet, featuring three engine bays and new equipment.

Multiple city officials spoke at the event, including Mayor Harvey Ward who credited neighbors with helping make the event happen.

“You are part of the investment in public safety and in making Gainesville safe by design,” Ward said.

The project is a part of Streets, Stations and Strong Foundations, which aims to improve and maintain the city’s infrastructure.

The funds used to pay for the facility were generated by Alachua County’s sales tax.

Station #3 will not be the only one getting a new facility. The groundbreaking of Station #9 takes place next week on Friday.