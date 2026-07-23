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City of Gainesville breaks ground on new fire station

WUFT | By Chad Boyer
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:52 AM EDT
Gainesville city officials break ground on new fire station on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Chad Boyer/WUFT News
Gainesville city officials break ground on new fire station on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The new station, funded through Alachua County's infrastructure sales tax, is part of the city's ongoing investment in public safety.

Gainesville is on its way to having a new fire station.

Wednesday morning, officials broke ground on Fire Station #3. City officials, firefighters and members of the public were in attendance.

The new facility, which serves as a replacement for the old one, is located near Waldo Road.

It will be more 16,700 square feet, featuring three engine bays and new equipment.

Multiple city officials spoke at the event, including Mayor Harvey Ward who credited neighbors with helping make the event happen.

“You are part of the investment in public safety and in making Gainesville safe by design,” Ward said.

The project is a part of Streets, Stations and Strong Foundations, which aims to improve and maintain the city’s infrastructure.

The funds used to pay for the facility were generated by Alachua County’s sales tax.

Station #3 will not be the only one getting a new facility. The groundbreaking of Station #9 takes place next week on Friday.
Tags
Business and Development GainesvilleAlachua Countyfirefightersfire station
Chad Boyer
Chad is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or by emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Chad Boyer

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