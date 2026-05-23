From backyard BBQs to Boomers: staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend in Florida is built for the outdoors — beaches, lakes, boats, cookouts, and ballfields.

Reminder ahead of Memorial Day weekend: Swimming in a pool is NOT the same as swimming at a beach with crashing waves, winds, and dangerous currents.

You should be a strong swimmer before you go into the ocean. Learning how to swim is the best defense against drowning.

More tips… pic.twitter.com/6gBEHME515 — National Weather Service (@NWS) May 20, 2026

But the weather danger here is often less about an all-day washout and more about how quickly a summer storm can turn a normal afternoon into a lightning emergency. And some of the most common places people run for cover are not actually safe. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has some tips with the Youtube click below:

In addition to dangerous storms, rip currents along many Florida beaches are expected to remain dangerously high through the weekend and the Monday holiday.

Happy Memorial Day weekend, Orlando!



As more families head out onto the water this holiday weekend, the Orlando Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit is reminding everyone to make boating and water safety a top priority.



Wear a life jacket, stay focused while operating your… pic.twitter.com/IyJh0tgizw — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 23, 2026

The service’s tips on rip currents: Swim near a lifeguard. Don’t swim against the current. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.