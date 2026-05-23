From backyard BBQs to Boomers: staying safe this Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day weekend in Florida is built for the outdoors — beaches, lakes, boats, cookouts, and ballfields.
Reminder ahead of Memorial Day weekend: Swimming in a pool is NOT the same as swimming at a beach with crashing waves, winds, and dangerous currents.— National Weather Service (@NWS) May 20, 2026
You should be a strong swimmer before you go into the ocean. Learning how to swim is the best defense against drowning.
More tips… pic.twitter.com/6gBEHME515
But the weather danger here is often less about an all-day washout and more about how quickly a summer storm can turn a normal afternoon into a lightning emergency. And some of the most common places people run for cover are not actually safe. Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has some tips with the Youtube click below:
In addition to dangerous storms, rip currents along many Florida beaches are expected to remain dangerously high through the weekend and the Monday holiday.
Happy Memorial Day weekend, Orlando!— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 23, 2026
As more families head out onto the water this holiday weekend, the Orlando Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit is reminding everyone to make boating and water safety a top priority.
Wear a life jacket, stay focused while operating your… pic.twitter.com/IyJh0tgizw
The service’s tips on rip currents: Swim near a lifeguard. Don’t swim against the current. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.