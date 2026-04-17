Photo gallery: Alachua County wildfire extinguished
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Burned vegetation sits on the side of State Road 26 after a 400-acre wildfire broke out in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday. The Florida Forest Service extinguished the fire on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
Kaley Mantz
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Burned vegetation sits on the side of State Road 26 after a 400-acre wildfire broke out in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday. The Florida Forest Service extinguished the fire on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Bulldozers and heavy equipment sit on the side of State Road 26 after knocking down trees to make firebreaks to delay the spread of the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Florida Forest Service trucks sit on the side of State Road 26 after the spread of the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Smoke is seen through burnt vegetation after the Florida Forest Service extinguished the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Smoke is seen through burnt vegetation after The Florida Forest Service extinguished the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Smoke can be seen coming from burnt vegetation after the Florida Forest Service extinguished the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Burnt vegetation is seen behind a gate off State Road 26 after the spread of the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Florida Forest Service trucks sit on the side of State Road 26 right before County Road 234 after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Burnt trees are seen behind an Alachua County Environmental Protection sign off State Road 26 after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Burned vegetation is seen on the side of State Road 26 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after the Florida Forest Service extinguished a 400-acre wildfire that broke out in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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A burnt tree with barbed wire on the side is seen on the side of State Road 26 after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Burned vegetation is seen on the side of State Road 26 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after the Florida Forest Service extinguished a 400-acre wildfire that broke out in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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Burned vegetation sits in ash on the side of State Road 26 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after the Florida Forest Service extinguished a 400-acre wildfire that broke out in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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A completely dry rain measuring tube is mounted on a wooden post and shows how severe the drought is in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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A burnt can sits in ash on the side of State Road 26 after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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A Florida Forest Service helicopter flies over the woods to drop fire suppression after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire off State Road 26 in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
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A Florida Forest Service helicopter flies over the woods to drop fire suppression after the spread of a 400-acre wildfire off State Road 26 in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)
The Florida Forest Service extinguished a 400-acre wildfire Thursday, April 16, 2026. The fire broke out on State Road 26 in Alachua County, Fla., on Wednesday. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)