Photo gallery: Alachua County wildfire extinguished

3 of 18 — 041626 400-acre Wildfire KM 03.JPG

Bulldozers and heavy equipment sit on the side of State Road 26 after knocking down trees to make firebreaks to delay the spread of the 400-acre wildfire in Alachua County, Fla., on Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Kaley Mantz/WUFT News)