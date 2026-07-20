New study reveals Earth-like planet may have an atmosphere. That has a UF scientist excited

For years astronomers have been searching for Earth-like planets orbiting distant stars.

But there’s usually a catch — the stars these planets orbit are so active that their radiation often strips a possible atmosphere. Now, almost a decade after a University of Florida astronomer first discovered a rocky exoplanet, a new study reveals that planet could have an atmosphere after all.

The planet is called LHS 1140-B. It sits in its star’s “habitable zone." That's where the planet orbits at the right distance from its star for water to exist.

UF Assistant Professor Jason Dittmann co-authored the study that reveals helium around the rocky planet.

"It's equal parts exciting, because that's what we've been trying to look for, but also, like, a little bit relieving just because it was getting to the point where we were seriously wondering if any of these planets would have an atmosphere," Dittmann explained.

He said the helium is a massive breakthrough for exoplanet research.

"Maybe in another decade or so, we'll be talking about more than just helium. Maybe we'll be talking about water. I think there's something exciting here, and it's worth 10 more years of my life at least," Dittmann said.

The discovery gives astronomers a rare chance to study a rocky planet that may still be holding onto an atmosphere.