Alachua County officials say they are storm-ready as hurricane season peaks

WUFT | By Victoria Perez
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:08 PM EDT

As Florida approaches the height of hurricane season, Alachua County emergency officials say they’re prepared to respond swiftly and effectively should a storm strike.

Inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center, staff and volunteers are actively participating in drills and simulations designed to prepare the community for potential hurricanes.

The goal: ensure residents are informed and ready before disaster hits.

Watch the full news report.

Weather
