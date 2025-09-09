Alachua County officials say they are storm-ready as hurricane season peaks
As Florida approaches the height of hurricane season, Alachua County emergency officials say they’re prepared to respond swiftly and effectively should a storm strike.
Inside the county’s Emergency Operations Center, staff and volunteers are actively participating in drills and simulations designed to prepare the community for potential hurricanes.
The goal: ensure residents are informed and ready before disaster hits.
