People have mixed reactions to the raised crosswalk on University Avenue in Gainesville

University Avenue may not be Elm Street, but to some, it is a street of nightmares. After over a year of construction, new infrastructure is in place to help put an end to the deadly collisions that occur on the road.

The new crosswalk, located near Northwest 14th Street, is a key step in the city of Gainesville’s plans to make the busy road safer, according to the city of Gainesville.

University Avenue, a part of State Road 26, is one of Gainesville’s most dangerous streets. The road has seen more than 100 crashes and two fatalities in 2024. The crash rate is more than triple the statewide average, according to city records.

In February 2023, the Gainesville City Commission received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds aim to transform a 4.15-mile stretch of University Avenue into a safer route for pedestrians and bikers, according to the city.

Part of this initiative includes designing raised crosswalks to improve pedestrian accessibility and to slow traffic on the road. The new 6-inch-tall crosswalk began construction in June 2023. With the involvement of Atkins Engineering Services and the Florida Department of Transportation, the project was completed in August. However, the $2.6 million undertaking had aimed for completion in the spring.

The delay resulted in lane and sidewalk closures. Frequent users were frustrated, including Emma Miley, a 20-year-old UF business administration junior.

“The construction was extremely annoying for that one addition,” Miley said.

She said the delay was especially inconvenient because many student apartments sit on University Avenue.

Despite student views, Atkins spokesperson Daryl Goss said the Florida Department of Transportation aims to minimize community disruptions. As such, construction paused during the 2023 UF football season to avoid interfering with game-day events.

Additionally, the department faced challenges when sourcing materials due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Areas impacted by hurricanes, notably Hurricane Ian in 2022, took priority for obtaining these resources.

During construction, students noted the crosswalk’s height.

“I’ve never seen a raised crosswalk,” Grace Dannelly, a 20-year-old UF business administration junior, said. “That’s why I was really confused when they were first building it.”

The raised design provides safe pathways for pedestrians while replacing the temporary speed tables previously used on University Avenue. Goss noted the elevated crosswalk improves driver visibility by raising pedestrians and cyclists above the road.

“Raised crosswalks and the mid-block pedestrian signal work particularly well in this corridor,” Goss said. Despite better visibility, University Avenue drivers found issues with the height of the crosswalk.

“As a pedestrian, I love it. As a driver, it's terrible,” Kaylynn Nguyen, a 21-year-old UF double major in economics and political science senior, said. “I just feel bad for people with really low cars. They just can't use that street anymore.”

Nguyen said friends on the UF Solar Gator’s design team are no longer able to use the road. The team’s solar car sits too low to drive over the crosswalk.

Still, Goss said the crosswalk met all strict state and federal guidelines in its design and construction. To avoid damage, drivers should learn how to pass the crosswalk correctly. The new design includes a mid-block pedestrian signal that works differently from normal lights.

After the standard cycle of solid green, solid yellow and solid red, the pedestrian signal flashes red. Goss said drivers must treat the flashing red light the same as they would a stop sign. Even if there is no one at the crosswalk, drivers should still come to a complete stop before proceeding.

The sentiment is not all bad, however. Some students feel the crosswalk is a beneficial step in ensuring a safer University Avenue.

“I don’t think it hurts to have another crosswalk on campus, especially with the amount of people we have here at the University of Florida,” Miley said.

Others have changed their views on the addition.

“I actually love it,” Dannelly said. “I thought it was so stupid at first, but it’s so convenient.”

As more safety projects on the road develop, the impact of these efforts diminishes if crosswalks are not used correctly. Pedestrians and bicyclists should never enter a crosswalk after the countdown has begun.

“If you don't see that white figure, and you see the countdown started, please do not enter the crosswalk. Just wait for the next cycle,” Goss said.

