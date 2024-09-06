Alachua County and Gainesville invest $2.3 million in Vision Zero Initiative to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety

Alachua County and Gainesville are committing millions of dollars to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety through the Vision Zero initiative.

With over 3,000 traffic accidents leading to injuries or fatalities reported this year alone, the need for safer streets has never been more pressing. Vision Zero, a collaborative effort between Alachua County, Gainesville, and various local and state agencies, aims to address these safety concerns by focusing on reducing traffic speed and density.

The initiative allocates $2.3 million to fund a series of improvements, including the installation of new crosswalks, traffic lights, and signage designed to increase pedestrian visibility and safety. High-risk areas identified for these upgrades include Archer Road, Newberry Road, East Hawthorne Road and several FDOT corridors.

Local businesses like Bikes and More, Gainesville's oldest bike shop, have witnessed firsthand the dangers faced by cyclists. Many repairs they perform stem from accidents or are preventive measures to improve cyclists' visibility.