The Point, May 29, 2025: Tollway plans threaten last population of native plant

Today's Florida stories

Volunteers from the Florida Native Plant Society conduct yearly surveys to monitor the status of a native plant holdout in a region confronting rapid development. (Courtesy of Valerie Anderson)

• WUFT News: Plans for a Polk County tollway threaten the last wild population of a Florida native plant. "The routes are preliminary. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise has yet to decide which is best or if it’ll even pursue the project. But with Polk County leading the state in population growth, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid pink blooms and verdant stems."

• News Service of Florida: Cafe Risque's lawsuit over stripper age law dropped. "After a federal appeals court last month upheld similar restrictions in Jacksonville, plaintiffs have dropped a challenge to a Florida law that prevents strippers under age 21 from performing in adult-entertainment establishments."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua City Manager Mike DaRoza resigns. "DaRoza’s resignation comes just over one week after the Alachua City Commission voted to investigate the resignations of three of its four city planners in February, and before the commission votes formally to proceed with an investigation."

• WCJB: Archer in Debt: Residents ready to help. "In Archer, Florida, frustration is building. As the city grapples with a financial crisis, some residents say they’re being shut out, despite offering their time and energy to help turn things around."

• WUSF-Tampa: DeSantis signs bills to create stricter penalties for animal abuse in Florida. "Before Hurricane Milton struck West Central Florida, and as waters rose, law enforcement found a bull terrier whose owner had tied him to a fence on I-75. They rescued him and named him Trooper. Trooper, who inspired not just headlines but also the legislation, was adopted by a Florida family."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: DeSantis signs sweeping autism bill. "Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping bill aimed at increasing the opportunities for early detection and intervention for children with autism -- and their families. The new law also works to fill in the gaps in children’s education with specialized programs."

• Associated Press: Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, wins Junior golf's Team TaylorMade Invitational over top amateurs. "Competing in the event’s third and final round, the 16-year-old Woods beat a 71-player field featuring several of the AJGA’s top ranked players, including four of the top five."

• WUSF-Tampa: The first major offshore fish farm approved for the Gulf off Sarasota County. "Federal regulators have tentatively approved what would be the first large-scale fish farm in the Gulf, offshore from Sarasota County. Opposition is coming from people who say the project could be harmful to wild fish."

• Associated Press: It's almost hurricane season. What keeps the safety director in the Florida Keys up at night? "The potential for a catastrophic storm like Hurricane Irma in 2017 is always at the back of residents' minds. The Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys with winds up to 132 mph (209.2 kph), destroying around 1,180 homes and seriously damaging another 3,000."

Today's sponsored message

From NPR News

• Law: Federal trade court blocks Trump's emergency tariffs, saying he overstepped authority

• World: Hungary inspires U.S. conservatives. Its leader is seen as running a 'dictatorship'

• Health: Trump administration cancels plans to develop a bird flu vaccine

• Immigration: GOP's budget package proposes to cut benefits and raise fees for legal immigrants

• World: Marco Rubio said no one has died due to U.S. aid cuts. This mom disagrees

• National: Shooting outside Jewish museum raises questions about shifts in political violence

• Health: After CDC cuts, doctors fear women will lose access to contraception research

• Climate: Peruvian farmer loses landmark climate case against German energy giant

• Politics: Trump is pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV couple convicted of fraud

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.