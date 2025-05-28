WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, wins Junior golf's Team TaylorMade Invitational over top amateurs

WUFT | By Associated Press
Published May 28, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
FILE- Charlie Woods tees off on the fifth hole as his father Tiger Woods watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
/
FR121174 AP
FILE- Charlie Woods tees off on the fifth hole as his father Tiger Woods watches during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, capped off the American Junior Golf Association’s Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday with a win by firing a final-round 66 that included eight birdies on the day.

Competing in the event’s third and final round, the 16-year-old Woods beat a 71-player field featuring several of the AJGA’s top ranked players, including four of the top five.

He began the day tied for second at 9-under 135 after an opening round score of 2-under 70 followed by a second-round score of 65 at the Streamsong Resort Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida. He finished at a score of 15-under for the tournament.

Some of the top young golfers in the game finished near the top of the leaderboard including the No.1 amateur in the world, Miles Russell, who finished six shots back of Woods at 9-under. Willie Gordon, Phillip Dunham and Luke Colton finished tied for second at 12-under par.

Though he has never won a AJGA event, Woods already counts several wins on his resume, with his first coming in the 14-15-year-old category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023. Later that year, he won the Last Chance Regional golf tournament.

Last summer, Woods qualified to compete at the U.S. Junior Amateur but failed to make the cut. His best finish in four career AJGA events was a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.

The win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational could prove to be a pivotal swing in the amateur ranks with Woods grabbing the win in a stacked field.

Associated Press
