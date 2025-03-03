The Point, March 3, 2025: Santa Fe says farewell to family of otters

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

An otter interacts with its trainer over the weekend at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo. The animal is one of seven Asian small-clawed otters that will be relocated to the Memphis Zoo on Wednesday. (Rhiannon Thomas/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Santa Fe Teaching Zoo says farewell to its family of seven otters. “The event was held Saturday and Sunday to help zoo visitors to celebrate and say their farewells to the otters before they are relocated to the Memphis Zoo on Wednesday.”

• WUFT News: Woman charged with 22 felonies following shooting in Walmart parking lot. “Gainesville police responded to a call about vandalism at 7:49 a.m. at 2900 SW 42nd St., but upon arrival, the woman, Brandy McLaughlin, 56, of Hollywood, Fla., began firing a handgun.”

• WUFT News: Santa Fe College makes progress toward solving students' financial aid problems. “On Saturday, Santa Fe emailed those awaiting aid, saying, “President Broadie reallocated additional funds to support students facing notable hardships.”’

• WUFT News: Faulty equipment causes water utilities to stop adding fluoride. “Representatives from Manatee County, Gainesville, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, DeLand, and Cocoa confirmed they stopped adding fluoride for one or more years.”

• WUFT News: Gainesville police increase enforcement on panhandling ordinance. “While the ordinance has been around for four years, the Gainesville Police Department has recently begun enforcing it.”

• WUFT News: Gainesville officials spotlight $66.7 million in RTS grants since 2018. “About $40 million of the RTS grants has been spent as of Dec. 31, 2024, leaving a balance of more than $26 million yet to be used.”

• WUFT News: $100 fines? Gainesville may install red light cameras in two school zones. “Gainesville officials are considering adding red light cameras to two school zones in an effort to improve traffic safety.”

• WUFT News: Williston celebrates Quinyon Mitchell’s Super Bowl win with parade. “On Saturday, Williston honored hometown hero Quinyon Mitchell with a parade celebrating his Super Bowl LIX victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Around the state

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida Tallahassee Division is located at 111 N Adams Street, Tallahassee, Fla., seen on Friday, February 28, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/ Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Judge says ‘hard row to hoe’ for Florida to justify social media ban for young teens. "U.S. District Judge Mark Walker did not immediately rule on a request for a preliminary injunction that would further block the new law from taking effect."

• WFTS-Tampa Bay: Nearly 40 percent of drivers are under-insured in Florida, second in the nation. “The study said around 20% of drivers in Florida are without insurance (7th), and 38% are under-insured (2nd).”

• WLRN-Miami: Fears over hurricane forecasting as scientists are laid off at NOAA Florida office. “Nearly two dozen scientists based at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency’s Virginia Key offices were laid off Thursday in the latest round of federal firings, a direct hit to hurricane research and fisheries management vital to protecting U.S. shores, sources said.”

• The News Service of Florida: Casey DeSantis won't say whether a run for governor is in her future. “Speculation has grown about the first lady running, as the governor this week highlighted her conservative credentials as he addressed Congressman Byron Donalds’ entry into the gubernatorial race.”

• Associated Press: The endangered Florida panther faces the dual threats of urban sprawl and increased traffic. “In 2024, 36 panther deaths were recorded by state wildlife officials, which was the most since 2016.”

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida Legislature 101: What role does legislative committees play in the lawmaking process? “The Legislature uses committees (Joint, Select, & Special) to identify which proposals lawmakers want to work on each year.”

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Sea turtle nest counts for 2024: lower numbers for some species, solid, record numbers for others. “The Florida Fish and Wildlife's Research Bulletin for February reports that 2024 nesting numbers for sea turtles were no surprise, recording lower numbers for some species but also posting solid and record-breaking counts for other species.”

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Moments in Southwest Florida Black History -- Week 4 . “When you think of Black History in Florida you may not think of African American cowboys on horseback or cattlemen herding and raising cattle.”

From NPR News

• Politics: How Washington is reacting to the heated Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

• Politics: Judge rules head of watchdog agency must keep his job, says his firing was unlawful

• National: Crews battle wildfires in North and South Carolina amid dry conditions

• National: Maine faces federal investigation after Gov. Janet Mills tells Trump, 'See you in court'

• World: Trump wants Palestinians out of Gaza. Here are Egypt's plans to keep them there

• World: After tense White House talks, European countries prepare ceasefire plan for Ukraine

• Health: He led the 2014 US response to Ebola. He says USAID cuts will impact future readiness

• Health: USDA plan to combat bird flu includes almost $1 billion in subsidies to help farmers

• Art & Design: 2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

Lee Ann Anderson curated today's edition of The Point.