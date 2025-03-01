Gainesville officials spotlight $66.7 million in RTS grants since 2018

Gainesville’s Department of Financial Services provided a detailed update on the city’s recent grant awards during a meeting at City Hall on Thursday.

Dennis Nguyen, the director of the Department of Financial Services, said the Regional Transit System has secured over $66 million in grant awards over the last six years — accounting for nearly 45.5% of the total $146.4 million awarded citywide during that period.

About $40 million of the RTS grants has been spent as of Dec. 31, 2024, leaving a balance of more than $26 million yet to be used.

“I thought that we should take a look and bring the community up to speed on where we are with our grants,” City Manager Cynthia W. Curry said.

The presentation was led by Nguyen, who broke down the awards and their importance to the Gainesville community.

“Grants play an important role in supporting essential functions in our city providing enhancements to public services, infrastructure and community programs,” Nguyen said. "Federal and state grants enable our city to undertake projects that otherwise would not be financially feasible.”

The RTS funding, primarily sponsored through the Federal Transit Administration and the Florida Department of Transportation, supports a wide range of programs.

Among these are facilities to enhance mobility projects for seniors and individuals with disabilities as well as pedestrian amenities at bus stops. These investments are part of a broader citywide strategy to improve the experience of RTS riders.

But these programs have only seen 2.79% of grant awards as the majority of the funding goes toward capital and route assistance purposes.

Shanteria Clemons, a fourth-year University of Florida student studying business management, said she found these numbers to be surprising.

“I’m not well-versed in how much goes into things like installing ramps and wheelchair assistance, but surely more money can be used,” Clemons said

Despite the distribution of these funds, the city of Gainesville is in good standing financially and seizing all opportunities.

“We’re not a city that has a lot of debt on our books, generally we’re not a very large tax city. So we have to take these opportunities,” Gainesville City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said.

City officials emphasized that grants not only support current city operations but also lay the groundwork for future expansion and service improvements.

City officials work together through a grant committee to locate funding that will wholly benefit the city of Gainesville. The focus remains on finding federal and state support to create a better city for residents.

Gainesville city officials take their seats before the grant status update meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Martine Joseph/WUFT News)

Mayor Harvey Ward Jr. expressed his excitement at the city receiving a cumulative $146.4 million in federal and state grants since 2018 to improve Gainesville community life and highlighted the importance of having a committee dedicated to finding grants for the city.

“This is money coming back to our community that we have already paid in the form of federal taxes,” Ward said. “So if we don't get it, somebody else is going to get it, and I really like it when our tax money comes back to us to invest in our community.”

Gainesville residents hope to see the allocation of these grants in amenities that will benefit everyone. Clemons said she would like to see more bus lines that go to her apartment, especially during busier hours.

“There are typically only four buses at peak times as compared to the six we used to have last year, which made getting to and from campus easier,” Clemons said.

For Ikenna Nkwocha, another Gainesville resident, the number of buses is less of a concern than ensuring a smoother experience for riders.

“I know some people who are still having trouble figuring out where their routes are, so maybe there is a way to bypass that so that everyone can have a better bus riding experience,” Nkwocha said.