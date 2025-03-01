WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police take person into custody following shooting in Walmart parking lot

By WUFT News
Published March 1, 2025 at 2:10 PM EST
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
1 of 4  — 030125 Walmart Shooting SJ 01.jpg
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
2 of 4  — 030125 Walmart Shooting SJ 04.jpg
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
3 of 4  — 030125 Walmart Shooting SJ 07.jpg
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a house, located at 2900 SW 42nd St. in Gainesville, Fla., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Nearby houses are evacuated and the Walmart Supercenter nearby remains on lockdown with shoppers trapped inside. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
4 of 4  — 030125 Walmart Shooting SJ 02.jpg
Law enforcement maintains a perimeter around a trailer in the Walmart parking lot, located at 2900 SW 42nd St., due to a subject with a gun barricaded inside on Saturday. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)

A woman was taken into custody Saturday morning after a tense standoff in a Walmart parking lot at Butler Plaza.

Gainesville police responded to a call about vandalism at 7:49 a.m. at 2900 SW 42nd St., but upon arrival, the woman began firing a handgun. She later barricaded herself in a trailer, armed with multiple firearms.

Authorities negotiated for hours before using tactical measures to extract her. No officers fired their weapons, and the suspect sustained minor injuries, according to Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya.

No one else was injured.

She will face felony charges, Moya said at an afternoon press conference, including aggravated assault on police officers. Officials believe she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
Law and Public Safety
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News