Police take person into custody following shooting in Walmart parking lot

A woman was taken into custody Saturday morning after a tense standoff in a Walmart parking lot at Butler Plaza.

Gainesville police responded to a call about vandalism at 7:49 a.m. at 2900 SW 42nd St., but upon arrival, the woman began firing a handgun. She later barricaded herself in a trailer, armed with multiple firearms.

Authorities negotiated for hours before using tactical measures to extract her. No officers fired their weapons, and the suspect sustained minor injuries, according to Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya.

No one else was injured.

She will face felony charges, Moya said at an afternoon press conference, including aggravated assault on police officers. Officials believe she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.