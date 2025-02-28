WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$100 fines? Gainesville may install red light cameras in two school zones

WUFT | By Caitlyn Schiffer
Published February 28, 2025 at 6:39 PM EST

Gainesville officials are considering adding red light cameras to two school zones in an effort to improve traffic safety. The proposed initiative would install cameras near Lincoln Middle School and Talbot Elementary School, issuing $100 fines to drivers who run red lights.

Mayor Harvey Ward emphasized the importance of preventing accidents at intersections.

"People get hurt more in intersection crashes, and intersection crashes are more likely to happen if you run a red light. So deterring people from running red lights is what we want to do," Ward said.

The proposal has yet to be approved. If passed, officials say it would take several months before the cameras are fully operational.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Caitlyn Schiffer
Caitlyn is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Caitlyn Schiffer