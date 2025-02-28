$100 fines? Gainesville may install red light cameras in two school zones

Gainesville officials are considering adding red light cameras to two school zones in an effort to improve traffic safety. The proposed initiative would install cameras near Lincoln Middle School and Talbot Elementary School, issuing $100 fines to drivers who run red lights.

Mayor Harvey Ward emphasized the importance of preventing accidents at intersections.

"People get hurt more in intersection crashes, and intersection crashes are more likely to happen if you run a red light. So deterring people from running red lights is what we want to do," Ward said.

The proposal has yet to be approved. If passed, officials say it would take several months before the cameras are fully operational.