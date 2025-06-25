The Point, June 25, 2025: New state law aims to streamline the development process

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Planner Carson Crockett addresses the Alachua City Commission on June 23. (Rose Schnabel/WUFT News).

• WUFT News: New state law to change who approves developments in the City of Alachua. "The law aims to streamline the development process by making final plat approval a staff decision instead of a commission one."

• WCJB: Former director of Ocala nonprofit arrested for stealing more than $264,000 from organization. "Ocala Police officers say 40-year-old Dennis Grundy defrauded the nonprofit Open Arms Village of $264,000 since 2023."

• WUFT News: UF, Japanese researchers discover security risk in common microphones. "Study finds electromagnetic leaks in everyday devices could enable remote eavesdropping on sensitive conversations."

• The Independent Florida Alligator: ‘Tha Cookout’ honors Black fatherhood with food, community and connection. "The event marked not only a tribute to Juneteenth but an opportunity to honor Black fatherhood and strengthen community ties."

• Main Street Daily News: Alachua County remains in holding pattern on animal services, eastside housing. "Alachua County officials called both projects priorities and said they want solid action in the near future."

• FPREN: Tropical Storm Andrea becomes first Atlantic storm of 2025. "It is not expected to intensify into a hurricane, in fact the forecast for Andrea keeps it as a minimal tropical storm."

• Main Street Daily News: Amateur radio clubs ready to go live in national contest this weekend. "The Summer Field Day serves as a contest, with amateur radio groups showing off their skills and making as many connections as possible. The challenge for this year involves tracking satellites, including the International Space Station."

• WCJB: No layoffs expected as Marion County School Board members vote to increase class sizes. "Board members voted unanimously on the revised plan, but are hopeful funding will allow for a return to standard class sizes in the future."

• Main Street Daily News: Gainesville seeks input on renaming SW First Avenue pedestrian-only space. "The streatery on SW First Avenue in downtown Gainesville is becoming a permanent pedestrian-only space."

Around the state

Brynn Anderson / AP

A Brightline passenger train passes by Nov. 27, 2019 in Oakland Park, Fla.

• WLRN-Miami: More people are riding Brightline - but not enough to quiet concerns about its finances. "The company is now talking with outside investors as it works to improve its finances. It hopes to add more cars to its trains — along with more expensive fares."

• WLRN-Miami: DeSantis fast-tracks building immigrant detention center in Everglades. "Environmental groups have rebuked the state for moving so quickly on this project without any sort of environmental impact study or approval, especially considering the airstrip is in the middle of the ecologically sensitive Everglades."

• WCJB: Sales in the Florida housing market have declined. "According to numbers released today by Florida Realtors, the number of closed sales in the Ocala market plummeted by more than 15 percent in May compared to a year ago. Similarly, the Gainesville market experienced a decline of over 7 percent."

• USA TODAY NETWORK: Killer bees are spreading and they have been found in Florida. Here’s where. "Africanized honeybees, known as "killer bees," are spreading across Florida and the U.S. due to rising temperatures."

• Fox 35 Orlando: Gov. DeSantis signs bill to protect Florida public beach access, give power to local governments. "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday morning that will aid in preserving the state’s beaches."

• Central Florida Public Media: Central Florida's largest housing inventory in almost 15 years sees rising prices. "Central Florida’s rising home prices – despite largest inventory of homes since 2011 – has perplexed some real estate experts."

• WLRN-Miami: National Sheriffs' Association conference draws protesters. Their message: stop working with ICE. "The organizers said they delivered a letter — signed by over 12,000 'faith leaders and people of faith from across the country” — asking sheriffs to “stop enabling Trump’s deportation agenda.'"

• News Service of Florida: Florida attempting to settle legal battle over immigration policies during Biden administration. "The motion cited changes in immigration policies by the Trump administration while the cases, which have been consolidated at the appeals court, have remained pending."

From NPR News

• World: Intelligence assessment says Iran's nuclear program was only set back 'a few months'

• Environment: 'A lid on a pot': How does a heat dome work?

• Politics: Dispatches from the living memory of trans people of color

• Health: The good news (154 million deaths avoided) and bad news about childhood vaccines

• Economy: Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariff uncertainty warrants caution on rate cuts

• Politics: Salvadoran journalist's arrest in Georgia sets 'alarming precedent'

• National: Purple Heart Army veteran self-deports after nearly 50 years in the U.S.

• Environment: A rusting old luxury ocean liner is set to become divers' dream as artificial reef

Maria Avlonitis curated today's edition of The Point.