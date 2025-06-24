WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF, Japanese researchers discover security risk in common microphones

WUFT | By Jessica Wilkinson
Published June 24, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — New research from the University of Florida and the University of Electro-Communications in Japan has uncovered a security vulnerability in everyday microphones found in speakers and laptops.

The study shows that some devices emit electromagnetic interference that can leak audio information. This flaw could allow malicious actors to eavesdrop without physically accessing the device.

Dr. Sara Rampazzi, the lead researcher and a cybersecurity expert at UF, said average users aren’t at risk, but high-level conversations may be vulnerable.

“That is not a problem for average users, but it’s more related to like a critical conversation,” she said. “That can be government, it can be companies.”

Rampazzi also noted that advances in artificial intelligence could make exploiting these vulnerabilities even easier.

It remains unclear whether tech companies will adapt future devices to prevent such risks.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Jessica Wilkinson
Jessica is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.


See stories by Jessica Wilkinson

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required